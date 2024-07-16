Watch: Russia strikes market in Kherson midtown

On July 16, Russian troops shelled one of the markets in Kherson, resulting in serious damage to the infrastructure.

The Russian army hit the market in Kherson

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson RMA , announced this.

A video from the scene of the event appeared online. The footage shows the entire scale of destruction. Almost nothing remained of some pavilions.

Another day that began for Kherson with a barrage of Russian shelling. From the very morning, the occupiers attacked one of the markets in the city. Oleksandr Prokudin Head of the Kherson RMA

According to him, the business center and commercial premises were damaged by enemy fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population.

The bodies of two people were found from under the rubble of a house in Myrnograd

On July 16, during the analysis of the rubble of the building destroyed by the Russian army in Myrnograd, the bodies of two more victims were discovered.

On July 14, Russian troops launched an attack on Myrnograd. A woman died in her home as a result of one of the weapons hitting an apartment building.

On July 16, the bodies of two people who were being searched among the rubble of an apartment building in Myrnograd were found. Yuriy Tretyak, acting head of the Myrnograd city military administration (CMA), told about it.