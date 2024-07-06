The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are victims

On July 6, the occupying army of the Russian Federation shelled two settlements in the Donetsk region.

A person died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the city of Ukrainian in Donetsk region. Two more were wounded, reported the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainian from the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system with a cluster warhead. As a result of enemy shelling, one person was killed and two others were wounded. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

As a result of shelling, four two-story residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary information, 1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk. The administration building was damaged in the city.

The Russians beat the civilians of Donetsk region every day. Don't make yourself a target! — emphasizes the head of the region.

The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there were casualties

On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.

The occupying forces targeted a private house. The rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under its rubble, the report says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).