The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are victims
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are victims

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region
Читати українською

On July 6, the occupying army of the Russian Federation shelled two settlements in the Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported the death of a woman and the wounding of people in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by the Russian army.
  • Vadym Filashkin noted that enemy shelling led to the destruction of residential buildings and damage to administrative buildings in cities.
  • Russian troops continue to fire in violation of international and domestic law.

A woman died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region

A person died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the city of Ukrainian in Donetsk region. Two more were wounded, reported the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., Russian troops shelled the city of Ukrainian from the Smerch anti-aircraft missile system with a cluster warhead. As a result of enemy shelling, one person was killed and two others were wounded.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

As a result of shelling, four two-story residential buildings were damaged.

According to preliminary information, 1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk. The administration building was damaged in the city.

The Russians beat the civilians of Donetsk region every day. Don't make yourself a target! — emphasizes the head of the region.

The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there were casualties

On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.

This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.

The occupying forces targeted a private house. The rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under its rubble, the report says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
Office of the Prosecutor General
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia massively strikes Donetsk region: one killed, a child among seven injured
Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?