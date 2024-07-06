The Russian army shelled Donetsk region — there are victims

On July 6, the occupying army of the Russian Federation shelled two settlements in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- The head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported the death of a woman and the wounding of people in Donetsk region as a result of shelling by the Russian army.
- Vadym Filashkin noted that enemy shelling led to the destruction of residential buildings and damage to administrative buildings in cities.
- Russian troops continue to fire in violation of international and domestic law.
A woman died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in Donetsk region
A person died as a result of shelling by the Russian army in the city of Ukrainian in Donetsk region. Two more were wounded, reported the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
As a result of shelling, four two-story residential buildings were damaged.
According to preliminary information, 1 more person was injured in Pokrovsk. The administration building was damaged in the city.
The Russian army shelled the Kherson region — there were casualties
On July 6, the Russian army fired artillery at one of the settlements in the Berislav district of the Kherson region.
This was reported in the General Prosecutor's Office.
Under the procedural leadership of the Beryslav district prosecutor's office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-