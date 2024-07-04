Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Dnipro on July 3, 55 injured people are already known. Another six people died.

55 people were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

In addition, unfortunately, a woman died in the hospital from severe injuries she received as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on the Dnipro, bringing the death toll to six.

What is known about the Russian strike on the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city; the shopping centre was damaged. It was reported that at least four people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed type UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles, 5 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs, 1 "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.