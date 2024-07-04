Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
Ukraine
Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55

Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55
As a result of the Russian shelling of the Dnipro on July 3, 55 injured people are already known. Another six people died.

  • The Russian army attacked the Dnipro, striking with cruise missiles and attack UAVs.
  • Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 11 aerial targets, including missiles and drones, that were striking the city.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, called for the determination of the leaders in stopping terrorist attacks and protecting the lives of the civilian population.

Injury toll after Russian July 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 55

55 people were injured, the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

In addition, unfortunately, a woman died in the hospital from severe injuries she received as a result of yesterday's enemy attack on the Dnipro, bringing the death toll to six.

What is known about the Russian strike on the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city; the shopping centre was damaged. It was reported that at least four people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed type UAVs.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles, 5 "Shahed-131/136" attack UAVs, 1 "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the long range of our weapons.

The world can protect lives, and it requires the determination of leaders. Determination, which can and must make security against terror the norm again, Zelenskyy stated.

