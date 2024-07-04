A 60-year-old woman died in a hospital in Dnipro, who was injured during attacks of the Russian Federation on the city on June 28. A total of six people died.

Death toll after Russian June 28 strike on Dnipro rose to six

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhiy Lysak, reported that Russian troops launched a combined attack on the Dnipro on July 3 — hitting with missiles and drones.

The attack damaged a shopping centre and caused a fire near one of the medical facilities.

Also that night, the body of the third person who died under the rubble of a high-rise building in Dnipro, which was hit by a Russian rocket on June 28, was found.

Apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors have been destroyed in one of the entrances, so rescuers have been sorting through the debris for several days. In total, three people were killed and 12 others were injured in the attack.

What is known about the Russian strike on the Dnipro

On the morning of July 3, the Russian army attacked the Dnipro. Explosions rang out in the city; the shopping centre was damaged. It was reported that at least four people were killed, and 34 were injured.

Later, the Air Force specified that the Russians struck Dnipropetrovsk region with 3 Iskander-K land-based cruise missiles, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles and 5 Shahed drones.

Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 11 air targets: 1 "Iskander-K" cruise missile, 4 Kh-59 guided air missiles, 5 "Shahed-131/136" attack drones, 1 "Orlan-10" scout drone.

According to the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defence systems and the extended range of our weapons.