Injury toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 47

On the morning of July 3, Russia hit the Dnieper with missiles and drones: 5 people died. As of 3:30 p.m., 47 people are known to be injured.

Residents of Dnipro are still in shock from what happened in the morning. They are recovering after another terrorist act by the Russians. But, they say, they won't be able to forget that horror soon.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, announced this.

The number of victims increased to 47 people. Serhiy Lysak Head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA

In Dnipro, 5 people have already died as a result of the Russian strike

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro by announcing five victims due to the attack of the Russian Federation.

Dnipro. Again terrorist attacks by Russians against our city. As of now, it is known about five dead.

According to the president, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defense systems and the long range of our weapons.

The world can protect lives, and it requires the determination of leaders. Determination, which can and must make security against terror the norm again, Zelensky stated. Share

The number of victims also increased to 39 people.

According to Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, three hospitals were damaged as a result of the morning attack on Dnipro.