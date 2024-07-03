Injury toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 47
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Injury toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 47

Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipro
Читати українською

On the morning of July 3, Russia hit the Dnieper with missiles and drones: 5 people died. As of 3:30 p.m., 47 people are known to be injured.

Points of attention

  • After the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro, 5 people died, and the number of wounded increased to 47 people.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, demands decisive actions from the Russian Federation to protect life and counter terrorism.
  • The mayor of Dnipro, Borys Filatov, said that the Russian attack damaged three hospitals in the city.
  • Zelenskyi believes that only modern air defense systems and long-range weapons can stop terrorist attacks by the Russian Federation.
  • The events in the Dnipro indicate the need for a unified international response to protect peace and security in the region.

Injury toll after Russian today's strike on Dnipro rose to 47

Residents of Dnipro are still in shock from what happened in the morning. They are recovering after another terrorist act by the Russians. But, they say, they won't be able to forget that horror soon.

The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, announced this.

The number of victims increased to 47 people.

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA

In Dnipro, 5 people have already died as a result of the Russian strike

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro by announcing five victims due to the attack of the Russian Federation.

Dnipro. Again terrorist attacks by Russians against our city. As of now, it is known about five dead.

According to the president, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defense systems and the long range of our weapons.

The world can protect lives, and it requires the determination of leaders. Determination, which can and must make security against terror the norm again, Zelensky stated.

The number of victims also increased to 39 people.

According to Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, three hospitals were damaged as a result of the morning attack on Dnipro.

The debris also flew into the window of the children's intensive care unit, no one was injured there.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3 morning: three killed, over 18 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russia strikes Dnipro on July 3 morning: three killed, over 18 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian today's strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to four, 27 injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Russian today's strike on Dnipro: death toll rises to four, 27 injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy comments on Russian today's strike on Dnipro, posting footage of impact's moment
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy comments on Russian today's strike on Dnipro, posting footage of impact's moment

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?