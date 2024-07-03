Injury toll after Russian Jul 3 strike on Dnipro rose to 47

On the morning of July 3, Russia hit the Dnieper with missiles and drones: 5 people died. As of 3:30 p.m., 47 people are known to be injured.
Injury toll after Russian today's strike on Dnipro rose to 47
The head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Serhii Lysak, announced this.
In Dnipro, 5 people have already died as a result of the Russian strike
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, reacted to the shelling of the Dnipro by announcing five victims due to the attack of the Russian Federation.
Dnipro. Again terrorist attacks by Russians against our city. As of now, it is known about five dead.
According to the president, only two things can stop this Russian terror — modern air defense systems and the long range of our weapons.
The number of victims also increased to 39 people.
According to Dnipro Mayor Boris Filatov, three hospitals were damaged as a result of the morning attack on Dnipro.
