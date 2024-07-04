Russia massively strikes Donetsk region: one killed, a child among seven injured

Another Russian attack on Donetsk region on July 4 resulted in the death of one person and wounding of seven local residents.

Russia's army attacked the Donetsk region, casualties were reported

According to the investigation, on July 4, the Stinki village of Kramatorsk district came under fire from enemy barrel artillery.

A 37-year-old worker received life-threatening injuries on the territory of an agricultural enterprise. At the time of the attack, the woman went to feed the animals.

Also near the reservoir of the village Kleban Byk a 59-year-old resident was injured.

In addition, the Russian army shelled the village of Severnye in the Bakhmut district, targeting a private building. In one of the houses, a family was injured: a 58-year-old father, a 50-year-old mother and their 10-year-old son. The type of weapon used by the occupiers is established.

On the village The Russian army dropped air bombs "UMPB D-30SN" in Myrne of Volnovakha district. One of the means of destruction hit a farm, where three civilians suffered bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. Women aged 34 and 62 and a 45-year-old man were outside. Share

All victims were taken to a medical facility with mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are provided with qualified assistance.

Residential buildings and agricultural machinery were damaged in populated areas.

The Russian army killed two women in Ukrainsk

On the morning of July 1, the Russian occupiers attacked the city of Ukrainsk in the Donetsk region. Two women died as a result of enemy shelling.

It is noted that the Russians shelled the city with "Uragan" MLRS. The residential sector was in the affected area.

The head of Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, reported about it.