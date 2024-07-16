The Russian military attacked a repair crew repairing gas equipment in Antonivka, Kherson region, from a drone.
Points of attention
- A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of the Russian attack in the Kherson region.
- Oleksandr Prokudin reported the damage to the business center and commercial premises in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling, which confirms the consequences of Russia's aggressive actions in the region.
A 54-year-old man was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region
As noted, it is now known about one victim as a result of an enemy attack. A 54-year-old worker was taken to the hospital.
Currently, the man is receiving the necessary medical assistance.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of RMA, also reported that six people were injured as a result of Russian shelling last day.
The Russian army attacked the market in the center of Kherson
On July 16, Russian troops shelled one of the markets in Kherson, resulting in serious damage to the infrastructure.
A video from the event scene appeared online. Footage shows the entire scale of destruction. Some pavilions remained untouched.
According to him, the business centre and commercial premises were damaged by enemy fire. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the civilian population.
