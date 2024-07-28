According to the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, the effectiveness of the use of Kalibr sea-based missiles by the criminal army of the Russian Federation during attacks on Ukraine has significantly decreased.
Why the occupiers began to attack Ukraine with Kalibr missiles less often
Pletenchuk emphasized that the situation in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas has remained unchanged for a long time.
In particular, the criminal army of the Russian Federation took the ships of the Black Sea Fleet from the Sea of Azov.
The Russian occupiers are holding a submarine in the Black Sea.
According to him, the effectiveness of the use of sea-based missiles by the criminal army of the Russian Federation, in particular, Kalibr, raises certain questions.
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy emphasized that the Ukrainian military has already studied the enemy's Kalibr missiles to a large extent and has the appropriate countermeasures.
In particular, when the enemy uses Caliber as a separate type of weapon, the hit rate of these missiles sometimes reaches 100%.
Can Russian ships launch missile strikes on Ukraine from the Mediterranean Sea?
He emphasized that Ukraine is technically also in the zone of destruction of the missile ships of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which are based in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea.
The spokesman of the Armed Forces Navy expressed doubts that enemy ships will launch missile strikes on Ukraine from there, since then the missiles will have to violate the airspace of NATO countries.
In such a case, according to Pletenchuk, there may be appropriate conclusions and reactions from the representatives of the Alliance.
However, as the spokesman noted, this factor must be taken into account, among other things, it is an important geopolitical factor that affects the adoption of relevant decisions, including by Ukraine's partners.
