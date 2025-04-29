Putin's henchman secretly arrives in Ukraine — insiders
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

American journalist Katie Livingston stated that Natalia Dmytrieva came to Ukraine in February 2025. What is important to understand is that she is the sister of dictator Vladimir Putin's chief negotiator, Kirill Dmytrieva.

Points of attention

  • Natalia and her mother Tamara Shevchenko previously held Ukrainian passports.
  • The Dmytriyev family may own more assets in Europe and Ukraine than previously known.

What is known about Putin's henchman's visits to Ukraine?

Natalia Dmitrieva, the sister of the Kremlin's chief negotiator Kirill Dmitrieva, traveled to Ukraine in February 2025 — on an American passport, multiple insiders confirmed to me, — Katie Livingston reported.

According to his data, Dmitrieva entered Ukraine on February 8 and left on February 12.

What is important to understand is that her visits took place a few days before talks between Russia and the United States were to take place in Saudi Arabia regarding a potential resolution of the situation in Ukraine.

According to one of the journalist insiders, Dmitrieva's sister already left Ukraine for the United States in early 2022 with her mother. This happened after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Natalia's activities while in Ukraine or the purpose of her trip there are unknown, Livingston emphasized.

Previously, Natalia and her mother Tamara Shevchenko had Ukrainian passports, but over the past few years they have been coming to Ukraine with American passports.

It is unclear where Natalia and Tamara got their American passports from and whether they currently reside in the United States, the journalist reported.

It is likely that the Dmytriyev family may own more assets in Europe and Ukraine than previously thought.

