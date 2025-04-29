Kremlin responds to Zelensky's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire
Russia rejected Ukraine's new proposal
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made it clear that the aggressor country Russia will not agree to a 30-day ceasefire proposed by Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on April 28.

  • Putin announced a 3-day "truce" on the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.
  • Russia has never adhered to any truce.

Russian propagandists asked Peskov whether Putin and his team had seen Ukraine's statement about an immediate 30-day ceasefire.

Yes, we saw, we saw. But if we talk about such a long-term ceasefire (of fire, — ed.), then of course the same nuances that Putin talked about in the Kremlin are important here. This is also important, but without answers to these questions it is difficult to go for such a long-term truce.

Despite this, the representative of the Russian dictator did not explain what nuances were being discussed.

Peskov again drew attention to the fact that on April 28, Putin announced a 3-day truce on the 80th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

According to Peskov, this is, they say, a “gesture of goodwill.”

"We have not heard any reactions from the Kiev regime (this is how Russians cynically call the Ukrainian authorities, — ed.). It is still difficult to understand whether the Kiev regime is going to join this or not," the Kremlin spokesman added.

