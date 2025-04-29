Macron announced decisive weeks to end Russia's war against Ukraine

As French leader Emmanuel Macron assured, over the next 8-10 days the international community will significantly increase pressure on Russia to force dictator Putin to cease fire in the war against Ukraine.

Macron predicts fateful weeks for Ukraine and Russia

We plan to increase pressure on Russia in the next 8-10 days. I remain cautious because part of this equation depends on Moscow. Emmanuel Macron President of France

Against this background, the head of the republic called on Ukraine's allies to act as a united front.

According to Macron, the next two weeks will be decisive on the path to ending the war.

The French leader claims that he was finally able to convince Donald Trump's team of the importance of increasing pressure on the Kremlin.

This will particularly concern the introduction of new sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

What is important to understand is that Emmanuel Macron is currently expressing cautious optimism and has also suggested that a ceasefire is "closer than ever before."