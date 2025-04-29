Macron announced decisive weeks to end Russia's war against Ukraine

As French leader Emmanuel Macron assured, over the next 8-10 days the international community will significantly increase pressure on Russia to force dictator Putin to cease fire in the war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Macron believes a ceasefire is "closer than ever before."
- The meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the Vatican played a key role in this.
Macron predicts fateful weeks for Ukraine and Russia
Against this background, the head of the republic called on Ukraine's allies to act as a united front.
According to Macron, the next two weeks will be decisive on the path to ending the war.
The French leader claims that he was finally able to convince Donald Trump's team of the importance of increasing pressure on the Kremlin.
This will particularly concern the introduction of new sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.
What is important to understand is that Emmanuel Macron is currently expressing cautious optimism and has also suggested that a ceasefire is "closer than ever before."
The French President also confirmed that the talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in Rome helped increase pressure on Russia.
