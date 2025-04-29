Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over 950,000 Russian soldiers

The losses of the Russian invaders in manpower are steadily increasing and are rapidly approaching one million killed and wounded. Over the past day alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to destroy 1,060 Russian soldiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of April 29, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/29/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 950,860 (+1,060) people,

tanks — 10,728 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles — 22,352 (+14) units,

artillery systems — 27,080 (+42) units,

air defense systems — 1,146 (+1) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,177 (+94) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,432 (+140) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 28, the Russian army launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 115 air strikes, dropping 201 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,010 attacks, including 88 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,858 kamikaze drones for attacks.