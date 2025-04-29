Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over 950,000 Russian soldiers
Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over 950,000 Russian soldiers

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The losses of the Russian invaders in manpower are steadily increasing and are rapidly approaching one million killed and wounded. Over the past day alone, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have managed to destroy 1,060 Russian soldiers.

Points of attention

  • The 1161st day of Russia's large-scale armed aggression against Ukraine has begun.
  • In total, 178 clashes took place on the frontline over the past 24 hours.

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 04/29/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 950,860 (+1,060) people,

  • tanks — 10,728 (+5) units,

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,352 (+14) units,

  • artillery systems — 27,080 (+42) units,

  • air defense systems — 1,146 (+1) units,

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 34,177 (+94) units,

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 46,432 (+140) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 28, the Russian army launched one missile strike on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, using one missile and 115 air strikes, dropping 201 guided aerial bombs.

Moreover, the enemy carried out 6,010 attacks, including 88 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 2,858 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces' aviation, missile forces, and artillery have destroyed 16 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, one air defense system, and two enemy artillery systems.

