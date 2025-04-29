Why Australia is delaying the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — media reports
Why Australia is delaying the delivery of Abrams tanks to Ukraine — media reports

The US is blocking aid to Ukraine
Source:  ABC

As ABC has learned, official Canberra is not transferring the promised M1A1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a $245 million military aid package because

the tough position of US President Donald Trump's team on this issue.

Points of attention

  • Back in 2024, Australia promised to provide Ukraine with 49 Abrams tanks.
  • However, the White House is obstructing the implementation of this plan.

The US is blocking aid to Ukraine

Journalists point out that Australia's fleet of 59 decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks was purchased about 20 years ago.

Despite this, it has never been deployed in a combat zone.

New M1A2 battle tanks, equipped with a 120-millimeter gun, will soon arrive in Australia.

According to media reports, problems with the provision of tanks first arose in March, when US leader Donald Trump temporarily blocked military aid to Ukraine.

In addition, it is indicated that the process is currently further complicated by the fact that formal permission, which must be granted by the US before the tanks can be transferred to another country, has not yet been granted to Australia.

"We are beginning to doubt whether the Ukrainians really want these vehicles — the tank's roof is the Abrams' weakest point, and this is a drone war," one insider told reporters.

According to the Australian Ministry of Defense spokesman, his country is in no way abandoning the plan to deliver the M1A1 Abrams in 2025.

The M1A1 export process is ongoing, he claims.

