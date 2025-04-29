12-year-old girl killed in Russian strike on Dnipropetrovsk region

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, in the Hubynisk community of the Samariv district, Russian occupiers killed a 12-year-old girl. In addition, a 6-year-old child and two adults were injured - all of them are currently receiving outpatient treatment.

Consequences of Russia's new attacks on Ukraine

According to the head of the OVA, Serhiy Lysak, the Russian invaders have again massively sent drones to the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Air defense forces managed to shoot down 7 UAVs.

This time, a private house and an outbuilding were hit by enemy fire. Another home and a garage were damaged.

In the Slavic community of the Synelnyky district, an agricultural enterprise was damaged by a UAV strike. The aggressor hit the Velykymykhaylivka community, which is in the Synelnyky district, with a CAB. The consequences are being investigated. Serhiy Lysak Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

It is also indicated that the enemy attacked the Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones. The Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities were most affected.

A 47-year-old woman was reportedly injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, fires broke out in the Desnyanskyi district due to falling debris from enemy drones, and there is a victim.