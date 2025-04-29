Ukraine's accession to the EU. The European Union warned of a tough decision

Official Brussels is already considering the scenario of Moldova's separation from Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union. The main reason is that
The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is resisting negotiations with Kyiv.
Points of attention
- Hungary has put forward many points for negotiations, and Ukraine is ready to fulfill all of them, but even that is not enough for Budapest.
- Moldova has every chance of becoming an EU member by 2029.
Ukraine has new problems because of Hungary
European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos issued a warning on this issue, Europa Libera Moldova reports.
As she noted, she can no longer "rule out the separation" of the two countries on their path to EU membership.
Moreover, it is indicated that this decision may be made as early as June, when new steps regarding the expansion of the bloc will be discussed.
Marta Kos recalled that currently only Hungary opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU.
What is important to understand is that Moldova and Ukraine have so far moved forward together in the EU accession process, and they have been seen as a tandem.
Against this background, Kos voiced the prediction that Moldova could become an EU member by the end of her mandate, in 2029.
According to the European Commissioner, the main problem is that Hungary is politicizing Ukraine's accession process.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-