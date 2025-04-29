Ukraine's accession to the EU. The European Union warned of a tough decision
Ukraine's accession to the EU. The European Union warned of a tough decision

Ukraine has new problems because of Hungary
Source:  online.ua

Official Brussels is already considering the scenario of Moldova's separation from Ukraine on its way to joining the European Union. The main reason is that

The team of Hungarian leader Viktor Orban is resisting negotiations with Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • Hungary has put forward many points for negotiations, and Ukraine is ready to fulfill all of them, but even that is not enough for Budapest.
  • Moldova has every chance of becoming an EU member by 2029.

Ukraine has new problems because of Hungary

European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Cos issued a warning on this issue, Europa Libera Moldova reports.

As she noted, she can no longer "rule out the separation" of the two countries on their path to EU membership.

Moreover, it is indicated that this decision may be made as early as June, when new steps regarding the expansion of the bloc will be discussed.

We are already discussing with the member states what to do, because no member state opposes the opening of the first cluster by Moldova.

Marta Kos recalled that currently only Hungary opposes Ukraine's accession to the EU.

What is important to understand is that Moldova and Ukraine have so far moved forward together in the EU accession process, and they have been seen as a tandem.

Against this background, Kos voiced the prediction that Moldova could become an EU member by the end of her mandate, in 2029.

According to the European Commissioner, the main problem is that Hungary is politicizing Ukraine's accession process.

Ukraine has done enough, I can say this from my own experience, as it has facilitated dialogue between Hungary and Ukraine, she added.

