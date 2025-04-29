"I was happy." Denfix pilot showed air combat with the Russian army
Ukraine
"I was happy." Denfix pilot showed air combat with the Russian army

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Denfix revealed details of its work
The Ukrainian Air Force shared footage of the destruction of a Russian strike drone. The MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign Denfix was able to eliminate the enemy target. He shared his emotions with Ukrainians and spoke about the specifics of war in the sky.

  • According to the pilot, it is much easier to destroy Russian drones at dawn.
  • His combat record includes more than two dozen destroyed cruise missiles, as well as drones.

Denfix revealed details of its work

As noted in the Air Force, Denfix is a pilot in the tactical aviation brigade of the "West" air command.

One of its tasks is to destroy Russian cruise missiles and attack drones.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army is constantly increasing their number during its attacks.

All forces and means are involved to destroy enemy targets: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units.

If necessary, fighter aircraft take to the skies to intercept targets.

According to pilot Denfix, he has over two dozen destroyed cruise missiles, as well as drones, on his combat account.

The soldier admitted that it is easier to destroy Russian drones in daylight.

So, unlike night combat work, I could see the target clearly in the scope. After the explosion, I was happy that I was doing a good deed and that I managed to see with my own eyes a destroyed enemy drone that did not reach the target and did not destroy anything on our native land, — Denfix emphasized.

