"I was happy." Denfix pilot showed air combat with the Russian army

The Ukrainian Air Force shared footage of the destruction of a Russian strike drone. The MiG-29 fighter pilot with the call sign Denfix was able to eliminate the enemy target. He shared his emotions with Ukrainians and spoke about the specifics of war in the sky.

Denfix revealed details of its work

As noted in the Air Force, Denfix is a pilot in the tactical aviation brigade of the "West" air command.

One of its tasks is to destroy Russian cruise missiles and attack drones.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army is constantly increasing their number during its attacks.

All forces and means are involved to destroy enemy targets: anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units.

If necessary, fighter aircraft take to the skies to intercept targets.

According to pilot Denfix, he has over two dozen destroyed cruise missiles, as well as drones, on his combat account.

The soldier admitted that it is easier to destroy Russian drones in daylight.