Impeachment is near. Panic breaks out in Trump's team

The administration of US President Donald Trump is in turmoil as the likelihood of impeachment against the head of the White House is rapidly increasing. The American leader's advisers are the ones panicking the most.
Points of attention
- Democrats will soon have a chance to kick Trump out of the White House.
- The US is shocked by the way the president handles immigration, humanitarian aid, and court decisions.
Trump is again facing impeachment
According to journalists, this could happen if Democrats regain control of the US House of Representatives next year.
The White House team realizes how heavy a burden the impeachment process can be.
If it can really be launched, Trump will not be able to implement most of his plans.
Democrats have repeatedly made it clear that they are serious.
For example, Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar recently introduced 7 articles of impeachment against Trump.
According to the politician, he is outraged by the way he handles issues of immigration, humanitarian aid, and court decisions.
In addition, it is indicated that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff became the first senator from a swing state to express support for Trump's impeachment.
According to journalists, everything indicates that Trump's impeachment is imminent.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-