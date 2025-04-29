Impeachment is near. Panic breaks out in Trump's team
Category
Politics
Publication date

Impeachment is near. Panic breaks out in Trump's team

Trump is again facing impeachment
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

The administration of US President Donald Trump is in turmoil as the likelihood of impeachment against the head of the White House is rapidly increasing. The American leader's advisers are the ones panicking the most.

Points of attention

  • Democrats will soon have a chance to kick Trump out of the White House.
  • The US is shocked by the way the president handles immigration, humanitarian aid, and court decisions.

Trump is again facing impeachment

According to journalists, this could happen if Democrats regain control of the US House of Representatives next year.

I'm sure (Trump could be impeached — ed.), — public opinion researcher John McLaughlin made a prediction on this matter.

The White House team realizes how heavy a burden the impeachment process can be.

If it can really be launched, Trump will not be able to implement most of his plans.

Democrats have repeatedly made it clear that they are serious.

For example, Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar recently introduced 7 articles of impeachment against Trump.

According to the politician, he is outraged by the way he handles issues of immigration, humanitarian aid, and court decisions.

In addition, it is indicated that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff became the first senator from a swing state to express support for Trump's impeachment.

According to journalists, everything indicates that Trump's impeachment is imminent.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's accession to the EU. The European Union warned of a tough decision
Ukraine has new problems because of Hungary
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin responds to Zelensky's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire
Russia rejected Ukraine's new proposal
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's henchman secretly arrives in Ukraine — insiders
What is known about Putin's henchman's visits to Ukraine?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?