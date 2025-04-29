Impeachment is near. Panic breaks out in Trump's team

The administration of US President Donald Trump is in turmoil as the likelihood of impeachment against the head of the White House is rapidly increasing. The American leader's advisers are the ones panicking the most.

Trump is again facing impeachment

According to journalists, this could happen if Democrats regain control of the US House of Representatives next year.

I'm sure (Trump could be impeached — ed.), — public opinion researcher John McLaughlin made a prediction on this matter. Share

The White House team realizes how heavy a burden the impeachment process can be.

If it can really be launched, Trump will not be able to implement most of his plans.

Democrats have repeatedly made it clear that they are serious.

For example, Michigan Representative Shri Thanedar recently introduced 7 articles of impeachment against Trump.

According to the politician, he is outraged by the way he handles issues of immigration, humanitarian aid, and court decisions.

In addition, it is indicated that Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff became the first senator from a swing state to express support for Trump's impeachment.

According to journalists, everything indicates that Trump's impeachment is imminent.