Savasleika airfield
Source:  NV

According to Oleg Katkov, the editor-in-chief of Defense Express, as a result of Ukraine's strikes on the Russian airfield "Savasleyka", 25 to 50% of all MiG fighters of the occupation army of the Russian Federation stationed there could be destroyed.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine's strikes on the Russian airfield Savasleyka could lead to the destruction of 25 to 50% of all MiG fighters stationed there.
  • Loss of MiG-31K aircraft would be irreversible for the Russian Federation as it is no longer in production and has specific vulnerabilities like engine fires in flight.
  • Adaptation of MiG-31 to 31K for carrying the 'Dagger' missile poses challenges including removal of radar equipment and limited functionality after conversion.
  • The reported damage to up to six MiG-31s at Savasleyka airfield could significantly impact Russian military strategy and effectiveness.
  • The potential loss of MiG fighters highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with implications for both countries' military capabilities.

What is known about the destruction of the aircraft of the Russian army at the airfield "Savasleika"

Regarding the number of damaged planes, the Ukrainian publications, referring to their own sources, called quite serious numbers. Because, perhaps, we are talking about the fact that up to six MiG-31s are damaged. This is a very serious number, because, according to optimistic estimates, the Russian Federation has approximately 24 MiG-31K. And if one is destroyed, this is already super, and 6 more are damaged, then we are talking about 25% of such machines. And taking into account that according to a more realistic assessment, there are 12 of them there, that is, one squadron, then this is already 50%. And these are very, very serious losses, - notes Katkov.

Airplanes of the Russian Federation at the airfield "Savasleika"

According to him, he analyzed all the warnings about threats that were published by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the take-off of fighter jets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation from the airfield "Savasleika".

According to him, there have been no reports of threats of MiG-31K attacks for quite a long time.

That is, somewhere, perhaps, something somehow coincided. Let's hope that it is not about the fact that the planes are damaged and they can be repaired in the short term. That is, the result is stunning, if we are really talking about the completely destroyed MiG-31K, about the possibility of defeating 6 more machines. Then it is an astronomic success, - explains Katkov.

He noted that the MiG-31 is no longer produced by the Russian Federation, that is, any loss of this machine is irreversible.

What is known about the criticality of the Russian Federation's loss of MiG-31 fighters

The car is very specific, old. She has a specific fuel - just for her. A fairly common problem-disease that has not been cured in the MiG-31 is their engines that regularly burn up. Right in flight. And for your understanding, practicing landing with one working engine while the other is on fire is a standard exercise that pilots begin to learn immediately after mastering this aircraft. About once a year in the current conditions, the Russian Federation loses MiG-31 - not 31K, but they have others - interceptors. And they lose one a year due to an engine fire. That is, the engine starts to burn and the car does not reach the airfield, Katkov emphasizes.

As for the MiG-31K, he noted that this is a conversion just for the "Dagger" carrier, and after the appropriate adaptation to the missiles, the patch can no longer perform any other tasks.

According to the available information, during the work on 31K, most likely due to the issue of the carrying capacity of this machine, part of the on-board radar equipment, including the radar station, is removed, and even the pylons and mounts for them are removed in order to lighten the machine so that it can lift and disperse "Dagger". The return path after the conversion of the MiG 31K aircraft is almost impossible, the analyst stressed.

