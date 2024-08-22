According to Oleg Katkov, the editor-in-chief of Defense Express, as a result of Ukraine's strikes on the Russian airfield "Savasleyka", 25 to 50% of all MiG fighters of the occupation army of the Russian Federation stationed there could be destroyed.
Points of attention
- Ukraine's strikes on the Russian airfield Savasleyka could lead to the destruction of 25 to 50% of all MiG fighters stationed there.
- Loss of MiG-31K aircraft would be irreversible for the Russian Federation as it is no longer in production and has specific vulnerabilities like engine fires in flight.
- Adaptation of MiG-31 to 31K for carrying the 'Dagger' missile poses challenges including removal of radar equipment and limited functionality after conversion.
- The reported damage to up to six MiG-31s at Savasleyka airfield could significantly impact Russian military strategy and effectiveness.
- The potential loss of MiG fighters highlights the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with implications for both countries' military capabilities.
What is known about the destruction of the aircraft of the Russian army at the airfield "Savasleika"
According to him, he analyzed all the warnings about threats that were published by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the take-off of fighter jets of the occupation army of the Russian Federation from the airfield "Savasleika".
According to him, there have been no reports of threats of MiG-31K attacks for quite a long time.
He noted that the MiG-31 is no longer produced by the Russian Federation, that is, any loss of this machine is irreversible.
What is known about the criticality of the Russian Federation's loss of MiG-31 fighters
As for the MiG-31K, he noted that this is a conversion just for the "Dagger" carrier, and after the appropriate adaptation to the missiles, the patch can no longer perform any other tasks.
