Ukraine "landed" Russian Tu-160s thanks to strike on oil terminal in Engels

On the night of January 8, Ukrainian long-range drones struck a strategic military facility - a fuel storage facility at the state reserve base "Krystal Plant". It supplies the Russian strategic aviation airbase "Engels".

As analysts note, Engels Air Base is the location of the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers belonging to the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division.

If the Tu-95MS uses conventional types of aviation fuel (T-1, TS, RT), then the Tu-160 requires specific high-density fuel of the T-8V brand.

This type of fuel is key for the NK-32 engines installed on the Tu-160, and is distinguished by its rich yellow exhaust color. Its production is a complex technological process, and during the Soviet era, this type of fuel was produced at only a few enterprises — in the city of Angarsk (now "Angarskaya Neftekhimicheskaya Kompaniya") and Orsk (now "Orsknefteorgsintez").

If the affected tanks did indeed contain T-8V fuel, this could temporarily limit the use of the Tu-160. Although it should be noted that Russia rarely uses these aircraft to strike Ukraine: they were last involved on November 17, 2024, the first time in 550 days, experts note. Share

Such a strike has the potential to significantly reduce the activity of the enemy's strategic aviation.

Ukrainian units struck the "Krystal Plant" oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products were stored.

The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."

As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.

The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.