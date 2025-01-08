On the night of January 8, Ukrainian long-range drones struck a strategic military facility - a fuel storage facility at the state reserve base "Krystal Plant". It supplies the Russian strategic aviation airbase "Engels".
Points of attention
- The destruction of the Engels oil depot could lead to a fuel shortage for Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers.
- As a result of the Ukrainian drone strike, the Russian air base in Engels may temporarily restrict the use of Tu-160s.
- The destruction of an oil depot in the Saratov region prohibited the provision of fuel to the military airfield, where the Russian Federation's strategic aviation is based.
- The strike by Ukrainian units on a military facility in Engels caused serious logistical difficulties for the enemy's strategic aviation.
- The actions of Ukrainian troops could significantly limit the ability of Russian aviation to strike peaceful objects in Ukraine.
Russian bombers may run out of fuel after attack on oil tanker
As analysts note, Engels Air Base is the location of the Tu-95MS and Tu-160 strategic bombers belonging to the 22nd Heavy Bomber Air Division.
If the Tu-95MS uses conventional types of aviation fuel (T-1, TS, RT), then the Tu-160 requires specific high-density fuel of the T-8V brand.
This type of fuel is key for the NK-32 engines installed on the Tu-160, and is distinguished by its rich yellow exhaust color. Its production is a complex technological process, and during the Soviet era, this type of fuel was produced at only a few enterprises — in the city of Angarsk (now "Angarskaya Neftekhimicheskaya Kompaniya") and Orsk (now "Orsknefteorgsintez").
Such a strike has the potential to significantly reduce the activity of the enemy's strategic aviation.
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit oil depot in Engels
Ukrainian units struck the "Krystal Plant" oil depot in the Saratov region, where petroleum products were stored.
The attack caused multiple explosions in the area of the target, followed by a large-scale fire. Local authorities confirmed damage to an "industrial facility."
As noted by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the oil depot provided fuel to the Engels-2 military airfield, where Russia's strategic aviation is based.
The strike was carried out by units of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces.
