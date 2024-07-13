Air defense forces destroyed 4 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine — the fifth flew to Belarus

On the night of July 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 5 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs. Air defense forces managed to shoot down enemy drones.
Points of attention
- Air defense forces of Ukraine repelled the night attack of the Russian Federation, involving units of mobile fire groups.
- The surviving drone took off in the direction of Belarus, evading Ukrainian air defense.
- In Mariupol, explosions rang out near the airport, where Russian forces were based.
How the Ukrainian air defense system worked
At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with five Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk said.
The fifth drone left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.
In Mariupol, explosions rang out near the airport
On July 12, a new powerful "cotton" took place in Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russia.
The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko informed about the "arrivals".
Petro Andryushchenko published a photo and video confirmation of his words.
The politician humorously called the new portion of "cotton" for the Russian occupiers "a gift to himself on his name day."
Later, Petro Andryushchenko confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers really managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-