Air defense forces destroyed 4 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine — the fifth flew to Belarus
Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 4 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine — the fifth flew to Belarus

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces
On the night of July 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 5 "Shahed-131/136" type UAVs. Air defense forces managed to shoot down enemy drones.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces of Ukraine repelled the night attack of the Russian Federation, involving units of mobile fire groups.
  • The surviving drone took off in the direction of Belarus, evading Ukrainian air defense.
  • In Mariupol, explosions rang out near the airport, where Russian forces were based.

How the Ukrainian air defense system worked

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with five Shahed-131/136 attack drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (RF), Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk said.

Four enemy UAVs were shot down by units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, the report says.

The fifth drone left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of the Gomel region of Belarus.

In Mariupol, explosions rang out near the airport

On July 12, a new powerful "cotton" took place in Mariupol, temporarily occupied by Russia.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko informed about the "arrivals".

Petro Andryushchenko published a photo and video confirmation of his words.

Arrival at the airport. shut up Only Khusnulin and Pushylin were there. Yes, there is enough without them... What a beautiful day! Andryushchenko wrote.

The politician humorously called the new portion of "cotton" for the Russian occupiers "a gift to himself on his name day."

shut up The best day in July. Oh, it's such a birthday present... Boo-ha-ha. They are trying to convince themselves that it is air defense. Well well. Unless it was hit on the ground, — said Petro Andryushchenko ironically.

Later, Petro Andryushchenko confirmed that Ukrainian soldiers really managed to hit the Mariupol airport, where Russian forces were based.

