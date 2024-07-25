Air defense forces shot down 25 drones of the Russian Federation during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 25, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed 131/136 attack drones. Ukrainian air defense shot down 25 enemy drones.

How the Ukrainian air defense system worked

The commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Mykola Oleschuk, reported on the results of the work of Ukrainian air defense forces.

The occupying army of the Russian Federation attacked the objects of the infrastructure of Ukraine in several directions, in particular the south of Odesa region and the central regions of Ukraine.

As a result of an anti-aircraft battle, 25 attack drones were shot down within Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions, the message says. Share

Repelling the air attack involved:

anti-aircraft missile forces

units of the Reb of the Air Force

calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to the commander of the Air Force, three more "shahedis" were lost in location after crossing the border with Romania. Note that a similar incident happened during the attack on the night of July 24.

Air Defense Forces of Ukraine

As a result of a night attack by Russian drones in Odesa region, two people were injured

Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that Russian drones attacked the Izmail district for the second night in a row.

As a result of the drone attack, the administrative building was partially destroyed, followed by a fire. Also, 2 people were injured due to debris falling on a private house. One of them was hospitalized in a medical facility in a moderate condition.

The head of the Zhytomyr OVA Vitaliy Bunechko said that about 10 private houses and an infrastructure object were damaged as a result of falling debris and the shock wave from the impact.

According to the KMVA, on the approaches to the capital, all drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means