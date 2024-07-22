According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the most effective weapon against the "Shahed" kamikaze UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are the L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes.
Points of attention
- L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes are identified as the most effective weapon against Russian drones of the 'Shahed' type, providing a crucial defense mechanism for Ukraine.
- The APKWS missiles equipped with laser guidance technology are proving to be a game-changer in countering enemy drones without the need for target capture before attack.
- Enhancing and increasing the supply of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes is deemed essential to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
- The inclusion of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes in the US aid package in August 2022 marked a significant advancement in Ukraine's defense arsenal against Russian aggressions.
- Despite the effectiveness of L3Harris VAMPIRE, the analyst highlights the urgent need for a higher quantity of these systems to bolster the air defense shield for key Ukrainian cities.
What is known about the most effective weapon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Shaheds of the Russian Army
He emphasized that APKWS missiles are equipped with non-contact detonators, which allows to increase the efficiency when intercepting enemy drones.
Laser guidance of the missile avoids the need to capture the target before the attack.
What is known about Ukraine's receipt of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes
However, according to the expert, catastrophically few such systems were transferred to Ukraine.
