According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the most effective weapon against the "Shahed" kamikaze UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are the L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes.

Points of attention

  • L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes are identified as the most effective weapon against Russian drones of the 'Shahed' type, providing a crucial defense mechanism for Ukraine.
  • The APKWS missiles equipped with laser guidance technology are proving to be a game-changer in countering enemy drones without the need for target capture before attack.
  • Enhancing and increasing the supply of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes is deemed essential to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia.
  • The inclusion of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes in the US aid package in August 2022 marked a significant advancement in Ukraine's defense arsenal against Russian aggressions.
  • Despite the effectiveness of L3Harris VAMPIRE, the analyst highlights the urgent need for a higher quantity of these systems to bolster the air defense shield for key Ukrainian cities.

What is known about the most effective weapon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Shaheds of the Russian Army

L3Harris VAMPIRE is a ground-based anti-UAV and non-UAV combat system equipped with a 70-mm APKWS anti-aircraft missile system with a laser guidance system. APKWS missiles use distributed aperture semi-active laser homing technology (DASALS). This system makes it possible to place a laser homing head on the leading edge of each front guide, synchronizing them, Kovalenko explains.

He emphasized that APKWS missiles are equipped with non-contact detonators, which allows to increase the efficiency when intercepting enemy drones.

Laser guidance of the missile avoids the need to capture the target before the attack.

What is known about Ukraine's receipt of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes

These complexes were first included in the US aid package in August 2022. The first video of the use of this complex was published at the end of April 2023. However, videos with verified confirmation of the destruction of Shahed-131/136 by the L3Harris VAMPIRE complex are extremely rare, their units. This, for example, is the third or fourth in my memory. And here's why... L3Harris VAMPIRE is an effective and economical short-range missile system, which in the right amount would be an integral part of the air defense shield for Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson and beyond, Kovalenko added.

However, according to the expert, catastrophically few such systems were transferred to Ukraine.

Good system. But not enough. Let's hope that this omission will be corrected in the near future, - said the analyst.

