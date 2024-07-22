According to the military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko, the most effective weapon against the "Shahed" kamikaze UAVs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation are the L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes.

What is known about the most effective weapon of the Armed Forces of Ukraine against the Shaheds of the Russian Army

L3Harris VAMPIRE is a ground-based anti-UAV and non-UAV combat system equipped with a 70-mm APKWS anti-aircraft missile system with a laser guidance system. APKWS missiles use distributed aperture semi-active laser homing technology (DASALS). This system makes it possible to place a laser homing head on the leading edge of each front guide, synchronizing them, Kovalenko explains.

He emphasized that APKWS missiles are equipped with non-contact detonators, which allows to increase the efficiency when intercepting enemy drones.

Laser guidance of the missile avoids the need to capture the target before the attack.

What is known about Ukraine's receipt of L3Harris VAMPIRE complexes

These complexes were first included in the US aid package in August 2022. The first video of the use of this complex was published at the end of April 2023. However, videos with verified confirmation of the destruction of Shahed-131/136 by the L3Harris VAMPIRE complex are extremely rare, their units. This, for example, is the third or fourth in my memory. And here's why... L3Harris VAMPIRE is an effective and economical short-range missile system, which in the right amount would be an integral part of the air defense shield for Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Kherson and beyond, Kovalenko added.

However, according to the expert, catastrophically few such systems were transferred to Ukraine.