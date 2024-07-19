Investigation says Russian Shaheds contain Polish components

In Poland, violations of the rules of arms and technology export are being investigated, as a result of which Polish parts were found in Iranian Shahed-136 drones.
Polish components were found in Iranian Shahed
Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Tomasz Semoniak said the Internal Security Agency discovered this case and called it "absolutely terrifying"”
He added that the government is now trying to "shut down all issues related to sanctions."
According to Radio Zet, a state-owned company from Poznań sold parts for the Iranian combat "Shaheds." These pumps were manufactured by a Polish Agency for Industrial Development company.
Western details are found in Shahed drones
Ukraine has repeatedly stated that components from Western companies are found in Iranian drones that attack the country almost every night.
According to analysts, these are American, Japanese and Swiss companies.
