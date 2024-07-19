Investigation says Russian Shaheds contain Polish components
Investigation says Russian Shaheds contain Polish components

Shahed
In Poland, violations of the rules of arms and technology export are being investigated, as a result of which Polish parts were found in Iranian Shahed-136 drones.

Polish components were found in Iranian Shahed

Polish Minister of Internal Affairs Tomasz Semoniak said the Internal Security Agency discovered this case and called it "absolutely terrifying"”

The prosecutor's office will definitely take the necessary measures, press charges and inform about the further progress of the investigation, Wydarzenia quotes him.

He added that the government is now trying to "shut down all issues related to sanctions."

In previous years, this system was greatly weakened, contrary to the rhetoric. The National Fiscal Administration, in cooperation with other services, has been working intensively for several months so that sanctions and embargoes are not circumvented, Semoniak said.

According to Radio Zet, a state-owned company from Poznań sold parts for the Iranian combat "Shaheds." These pumps were manufactured by a Polish Agency for Industrial Development company.

Western details are found in Shahed drones

Ukraine has repeatedly stated that components from Western companies are found in Iranian drones that attack the country almost every night.

According to analysts, these are American, Japanese and Swiss companies.

