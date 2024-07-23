Air defense forces shot down 7 "Shahed" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of July 23, Russian troops launched 8 Shahed kamikaze drones and one Kh-69 air missile over Ukraine. All this was launched from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Sumy region came under attack. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 7 Shahed, and the X-69 did not reach its goal due to active countermeasures.

The invaders launched the rocket and "Shakhed" from the airspace of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation — they attacked the Sumy region.

Units of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and radio-electronic warfare units of the Air Force were involved in repelling the air attack.

By the way, the monitoring group monitor, which monitors the drone and missile attacks of the Russians, wrote a message about the Kh-69 missile.

00:30 — monitor (@war_monitor_ua) July 22, 2024

In case it wasn't clear, the Kh-59/69/R-500 cruise missile toured the Sumy and Chernihiv regions in order to return almost to the place of launch, says the message in Kh. Share

Russians attacked critical infrastructure facilities in Sumy Oblast

Sumy OVA reported that on the night of July 23, the occupiers launched an airstrike on critical infrastructure facilities of the Shostky community.

At the same time, OVA noted that "the liquidation of the consequences of the enemy attack and emergency recovery work are being carried out."

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties.