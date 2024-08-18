The Kremlin sent a "space brigade" to defend Kurshchyna. What is known

Russia has transferred the so-called "space brigade" to the defense of the Kursk region. Fighters were enrolled in motorized rifles due to a lack of personnel.
- The creation of the "space brigade" of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region to cover the border was completed in May-June.
- The brigade consists of various specialists who were sent to the infantry from various airfields.
- There are losses among the servicemen of the "space brigade", including deaths and injuries.
What is known about the "space brigade" of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region
As the publication notes with reference to sources, a motorized rifle regiment of servicemen of the Russian Air and Space Forces was created in May-June for the group to cover the border.
The "space brigade" arrived in the border areas a few weeks before the breakthrough of the Armed Forces, in mid-July.
It is noted that the "space brigade" is already suffering losses. In particular, 22-year-old Ilya Romanov, who was transferred to the infantry from the 28th arsenal of space troops in the Tambov region, disappeared in the fighting near the village of Korenevo. This is a top secret facility where missiles and satellites are stored.
Is Russia going to transfer forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine to repulse the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna
Analysts emphasize that the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring separate units from Ukraine to Kurshchyna, but not from key areas of the front, which indicates the priority for the occupiers to continue the offensive in the east of Ukraine.
The ISW did not observe reports in open sources that the Russian Federation is redeploying entire brigades from Ukraine to the Kursk region, but observed reports about the redeployment of parts of Russian regiments to this area.
According to the latest data, Russia has moved several brigades of at least 1,000 servicemen each to the Kursk region.
