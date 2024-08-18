The Kremlin sent a "space brigade" to defend Kurshchyna. What is known

Russia has transferred the so-called "space brigade" to the defense of the Kursk region. Fighters were enrolled in motorized rifles due to a lack of personnel.

What is known about the "space brigade" of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region

As the publication notes with reference to sources, a motorized rifle regiment of servicemen of the Russian Air and Space Forces was created in May-June for the group to cover the border.

The "space brigade" arrived in the border areas a few weeks before the breakthrough of the Armed Forces, in mid-July.

The unit included soldiers of the guard company, engineers, mechanics and a small number of officers from the flight crew. They were sent to the infantry from the airfields "Ukrainka" in the Altai Territory, "Belaya" in the Irkutsk Region and "Engels" in the Saratov Region.

It is noted that the "space brigade" is already suffering losses. In particular, 22-year-old Ilya Romanov, who was transferred to the infantry from the 28th arsenal of space troops in the Tambov region, disappeared in the fighting near the village of Korenevo. This is a top secret facility where missiles and satellites are stored.

The motorized riflemen were probably in the column of equipment burned by an attack near Rylsk, Kursk Region, on the night of August 9. In this place, on the same day, a 22-year-old sergeant of the Air Force, transferred from the air base of heavy bombers in the Amur region, was wounded, the publication notes.

Is Russia going to transfer forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine to repulse the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

Analysts emphasize that the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring separate units from Ukraine to Kurshchyna, but not from key areas of the front, which indicates the priority for the occupiers to continue the offensive in the east of Ukraine.

The ISW did not observe reports in open sources that the Russian Federation is redeploying entire brigades from Ukraine to the Kursk region, but observed reports about the redeployment of parts of Russian regiments to this area.