The Kremlin sent a "space brigade" to defend Kurshchyna. What is known
Category
World
Publication date

The Kremlin sent a "space brigade" to defend Kurshchyna. What is known

The Kremlin sent a "space brigade" to defend Kurshchyna. What is known
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russia has transferred the so-called "space brigade" to the defense of the Kursk region. Fighters were enrolled in motorized rifles due to a lack of personnel.

Points of attention

  • The creation of the "space brigade" of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region to cover the border was completed in May-June.
  • The brigade consists of various specialists who were sent to the infantry from various airfields.
  • There are losses among the servicemen of the "space brigade", including deaths and injuries.

What is known about the "space brigade" of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region

As the publication notes with reference to sources, a motorized rifle regiment of servicemen of the Russian Air and Space Forces was created in May-June for the group to cover the border.

The "space brigade" arrived in the border areas a few weeks before the breakthrough of the Armed Forces, in mid-July.

The unit included soldiers of the guard company, engineers, mechanics and a small number of officers from the flight crew. They were sent to the infantry from the airfields "Ukrainka" in the Altai Territory, "Belaya" in the Irkutsk Region and "Engels" in the Saratov Region.

It is noted that the "space brigade" is already suffering losses. In particular, 22-year-old Ilya Romanov, who was transferred to the infantry from the 28th arsenal of space troops in the Tambov region, disappeared in the fighting near the village of Korenevo. This is a top secret facility where missiles and satellites are stored.

The motorized riflemen were probably in the column of equipment burned by an attack near Rylsk, Kursk Region, on the night of August 9. In this place, on the same day, a 22-year-old sergeant of the Air Force, transferred from the air base of heavy bombers in the Amur region, was wounded, the publication notes.

Is Russia going to transfer forces from the occupied territories of Ukraine to repulse the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna

Analysts emphasize that the command of the occupying army of the Russian Federation is transferring separate units from Ukraine to Kurshchyna, but not from key areas of the front, which indicates the priority for the occupiers to continue the offensive in the east of Ukraine.

The ISW did not observe reports in open sources that the Russian Federation is redeploying entire brigades from Ukraine to the Kursk region, but observed reports about the redeployment of parts of Russian regiments to this area.

According to the latest data, Russia has moved several brigades of at least 1,000 servicemen each to the Kursk region.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British intelligence reports that the Russian Federation is building defensive positions in Kurshchyna
UK Ministry of Defence
Column of Russian tanks
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The analyst announced a new strategic goal of the AFU in Kurshchyna
Kursk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British weapons played a central role in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna
British weapons played a central role in the offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Kurshchyna

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?