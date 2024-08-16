According to the intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain, after the initial chaos and disorganization at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna, the aggressor country is beginning to come to its senses and strengthen its own defense lines in the region.

What is known about the occupiers' strengthening of defensive positions in Kurshchyna and the transfer of additional forces

In particular, British intelligence notes that the aggressor country increased the number of personnel of the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region in response to the continued offensive of the Armed Forces.

The British Ministry of Defense emphasizes that as of August 16, the Ukrainian military made a breakthrough in the Kursk region to a depth of 10 to 25 km, expanding the front to 40 km.

At the same time, the defense lines and units of the Russian occupiers were unprepared for the offensive of the Ukrainian military.

However, Russia has already transferred additional forces to Kurshchyna and has begun building additional defensive lines to prevent the further advance of the Ukrainian military.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 16 August 2024.



— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) August 16, 2024

How the offensive of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna caught the criminal Kremlin leadership of Putin by surprise

In the material of the deputy editor of The Telegraph, Dominic Nichols, an analysis of the successful breakthrough and offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region, which became an absolute surprise for the criminal military and political leadership of Russia, is analyzed.

Moscow left most of the border unguarded - a stunningly stupid and self-righteous decision. In addition, Ukrainians know that the Russian army is weakest when it has to react quickly. The Kremlin's favorite rigid model of top-down leadership, which slows down decision-making and prevents independent thinking and action, knows only mass and exhaustion, Nichols emphasizes in his own analysis. Share

According to the author, the occupying army of the Russian Federation is unable to adapt to the high tempo of hostilities.

The journalist says that in this case, Kyiv's ground forces act as a naval strike group that can strike along and across the coast.

Nichols also notes that Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin should definitely be worried about Ukraine's demonstrated ability to use combined arms.

If it is shown that the Russian army can be defeated in the field, then against the background of increasingly loud calls for negotiations, Ukraine can plan another surprise attack and thereby strengthen its trump cards.