The AFU achieved new successes within the counteroffensive in Kurshchyna

As of the morning of August 23, the situation at the front remains tense, despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to advance during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region of Russia.
Points of attention
- The Russian army is suffering colossal losses, primarily in personnel and equipment.
- On August 22, there were 135 combat clashes with the Russian invaders, with numerous missile and airstrikes.
- In various directions of the front, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks and assaults by the Russian army, demonstrating the power of their defense.
Losses of the Russian army as of August 23, 2024
The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 23.08.24 approximately amounted to:
personnel — about 605,330 (+1,190) people,
tanks — 8,533 (+4) units,
armored combat vehicles — 16,599 (+32) units,
artillery systems — 17,307 (+45) units,
RSZV — 1,167 (+1) units,
air defense equipment — 932 (+1) units,
aircraft — 367 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,025 (+27) units,
cruise missiles — 2442 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,329 (+49) units,
special equipment — 2,910 (+6) units.
What is known about the situation at the front
During the past day, 135 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.
On August 22, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched one missile strike with one missile, 49 airstrikes, dropping 56 anti-aircraft missiles.
What's more, the enemy used 556 kamikaze drones for strikes and fired more than 3,300 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.
In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian army twice unsuccessfully tried to break through;
14 enemy attacks were recorded in the Kupyansk direction;
In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by the Russian occupiers;
In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 5 times;
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers foiled 11 assaults by the Russian army;
In the Toretsk direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance 12 times;
The Pokrovsky direction is still the hottest, because here the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 53 times;
19 attacks by the Russian army were recorded in the Kurakhiv direction;
Today, the aggressor stormed the front edge of the defense of the Armed Forces three times in the Vremivsk direction.
