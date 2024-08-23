The AFU achieved new successes within the counteroffensive in Kurshchyna

As of the morning of August 23, the situation at the front remains tense, despite this, the Armed Forces of Ukraine manage to advance during a counteroffensive in the Kursk region of Russia.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 23, 2024

The total combat losses of the Russians from 24.02.22 to 23.08.24 approximately amounted to:

personnel — about 605,330 (+1,190) people,

tanks — 8,533 (+4) units,

armored combat vehicles — 16,599 (+32) units,

artillery systems — 17,307 (+45) units,

RSZV — 1,167 (+1) units,

air defense equipment — 932 (+1) units,

aircraft — 367 (+0) units,

helicopters — 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 14,025 (+27) units,

cruise missiles — 2442 (+0) units,

ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,

submarines — 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 23,329 (+49) units,

special equipment — 2,910 (+6) units.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

What is known about the situation at the front

During the past day, 135 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian invaders.

On August 22, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched one missile strike with one missile, 49 airstrikes, dropping 56 anti-aircraft missiles.

What's more, the enemy used 556 kamikaze drones for strikes and fired more than 3,300 shots at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue operations in the Kursk direction, there are successful actions in some areas, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.