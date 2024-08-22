Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin made a cynical lie about alleged attempts by the Ukrainian military to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant.
Points of attention
- Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin falsely accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of attempting to attack the Kursk NPP, sparking concerns and reactions from various parties.
- The acting governor of the Kursk region confirmed that the nuclear power plant is functioning normally and the situation is under control, contradicting Putin's claims.
- The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Raphael Grossi, expressed extreme concern over the hostilities near the Kursk NPP, highlighting the risk posed by old Soviet reactors without protective domes.
- Raphael Grossi plans to visit the Kursk NPP and hold discussions in Kyiv with President Zelensky to assess the situation and address the potential threats to the nuclear power plant.
- The situation also raises questions about the security and ownership of drones attacking the Zaporizhzhya NPP, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and monitoring in safeguarding nuclear facilities.
What is known about Putin's absurd accusations of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the Kursk NPP
It is noted that during a meeting on the situation in the border regions, the Kremlin dictator cynically lied that the Ukrainian military allegedly tried to strike the Kursk NPP on the night of August 22.
Moscow has already informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about this, they should send their representatives to the station.
At the same time, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, reported to Putin that the station is working normally, "the situation is under control."
What is known about the reaction of the IAEA
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, wants to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Russian Federation next week.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the organization was "extremely concerned" by the hostilities that could affect the area near the Kursk nuclear power plant.
According to him, old Soviet reactors are installed at this station, which are not equipped with the necessary protective dome.
Grossi noted that after the visit to the Kursk NPP, he plans to come to Kyiv to discuss the situation in the Kursk region with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.
In addition, the head of the IAEA mentioned the situation at the Zaporizhzhya NPP, noting that the inspectors have not yet been able to determine who owns the drones attacking the Ukrainian energy facility.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-