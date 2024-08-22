Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin made a cynical lie about alleged attempts by the Ukrainian military to attack the Kursk nuclear power plant.

What is known about Putin's absurd accusations of an attempt by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to attack the Kursk NPP

It is noted that during a meeting on the situation in the border regions, the Kremlin dictator cynically lied that the Ukrainian military allegedly tried to strike the Kursk NPP on the night of August 22.

Moscow has already informed the International Atomic Energy Agency about this, they should send their representatives to the station.

The enemy tried to strike the nuclear power plant tonight. The International Atomic Energy Agency has been informed. They promise to come themselves and send experts to assess the situation. I hope that it will be done, - says Putin's absurd statement. Share

Kursk NPP

At the same time, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Oleksiy Smirnov, reported to Putin that the station is working normally, "the situation is under control."

What is known about the reaction of the IAEA

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, wants to visit the Kursk nuclear power plant in the Russian Federation next week.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the organization was "extremely concerned" by the hostilities that could affect the area near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

According to him, old Soviet reactors are installed at this station, which are not equipped with the necessary protective dome.

Grossi noted that after the visit to the Kursk NPP, he plans to come to Kyiv to discuss the situation in the Kursk region with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.