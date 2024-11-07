Russian troops shelled a five-story building in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

In Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, Russian invaders hit a five-story building on November 7, as a result of which two civilians died and five more were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian invaders hit a five-story building in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, causing the death of two civilians and injuring five more.
- The situation in the Donetsk region remains tense due to constant attacks by Russian troops, resulting in the destruction of infrastructure and loss of civilian lives.
- Authorities, police, rescuers, and explosives experts are actively working on the site to manage the aftermath of the shelling in Mykolaivka.
- The Donetsk region, with the longest front line of about 300 km, faces ongoing shelling by Russian troops, leading to tragic incidents harming civilians and damaging vital infrastructure.
- On a previous occasion, Russian invaders killed two civilians and wounded 10 others in different areas of the Donetsk region, underscoring the devastating impact of the conflict on the local population.
Russia shelled Mykolaivka in Donetsk region: there are victims
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
He noted that authorities, the police, rescuers and explosives experts are working on the spot.
Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, enterprises, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest front line — about 300 km.
Russia is shelling Donetsk on a large scale: civilians were killed
In the Donetsk region, on October 12, Russian invaders killed two and injured 10 civilians in different areas of the region.
Thus, on October 12, 2024, an enemy FPV drone directly hit a civilian car on the highway between the village of Ulakly and the village of Dachne in the Volnova district, killing a 19-year-old driver.
