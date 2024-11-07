Russian troops shelled a five-story building in Mykolaivka, Donetsk region — there are dead and wounded

In Mykolaivka, Donetsk region, Russian invaders hit a five-story building on November 7, as a result of which two civilians died and five more were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

2 people died and 5 were injured as a result of shelling in Mykolaivka. One of the projectiles hit a five-story building, 4 other houses nearby were damaged to varying degrees. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

He noted that authorities, the police, rescuers and explosives experts are working on the spot.

Donetsk region is under constant shelling by Russian troops, almost every day the enemy kills and injures civilians, destroys houses, enterprises, energy, gas and other infrastructure facilities. The Donetsk region has the longest front line — about 300 km.

Russia is shelling Donetsk on a large scale: civilians were killed

In the Donetsk region, on October 12, Russian invaders killed two and injured 10 civilians in different areas of the region.

Russian troops killed two and wounded 10 civilians — an investigation has been launched, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office said in a statement. Share

Thus, on October 12, 2024, an enemy FPV drone directly hit a civilian car on the highway between the village of Ulakly and the village of Dachne in the Volnova district, killing a 19-year-old driver.