Russia launched massive airstrikes on Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army launched numerous airstrikes on Konstantinovka on the morning of February 22, currently reporting two deaths and four injuries.
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with FABs: there are casualties
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin,
The official noted that the attack took place in the morning.
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, another civilian is likely under the rubble. The final number of victims is being determined.
Previously, the occupiers used 7 FAB-250s from the UMPK.
