Russia launched massive airstrikes on Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

The Russian army launched numerous airstrikes on Konstantinovka on the morning of February 22, currently reporting two deaths and four injuries.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with FABs: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin,

At least 2 people were killed and 4 injured in today's attacks on Kostyantynivka. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

The official noted that the attack took place in the morning.

According to preliminary estimates, 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial premises, a store, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines, and 9 cars were damaged. Share

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, another civilian is likely under the rubble. The final number of victims is being determined.