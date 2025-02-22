Russia launched massive airstrikes on Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded
Russia launched massive airstrikes on Kostyantynivka — there are dead and wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
The Russian army launched numerous airstrikes on Konstantinovka on the morning of February 22, currently reporting two deaths and four injuries.

Points of attention

  • Russian army launched massive airstrikes on Kostyantynivka, resulting in two deaths and four injuries.
  • The attacks caused significant damage to buildings, including high-rise buildings, private houses, and other structures.
  • Reports indicate that multiple objects, like power lines, gas pipelines, and cars, were also damaged in the airstrikes.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with FABs: there are casualties

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin,

At least 2 people were killed and 4 injured in today's attacks on Kostyantynivka.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

The official noted that the attack took place in the morning.

According to preliminary estimates, 10 high-rise buildings, 21 private houses, three industrial premises, a store, 16 garages, two power lines, two gas pipelines, and 9 cars were damaged.

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, another civilian is likely under the rubble. The final number of victims is being determined.

Previously, the occupiers used 7 FAB-250s from the UMPK.

