9 airstrikes in 15 minutes — Russia bombed Kostyantynivka, there are casualties

On January 22, Russian forces launched a second strike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding five.
Points of attention
- Russian forces conducted 9 airstrikes on Konstantinovka, resulting in one local resident killed and five others injured.
- The attack caused damage to houses, cars, gas pipelines, and power grids, posing a threat to residents' safety.
- The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings concerning the war crimes in Konstantinovka.
- The enemy used FAB-250 aerial bombs during the attack, leading to significant material damage in the city.
- The ongoing artillery and air fire in Konstantinovka has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the residents.
- Konstantinovka remains a target of Russian aggression, with two people injured and multiple buildings damaged in the latest attack.
Russia bombed Konstantinovka: there are casualties
According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 58-year-old local resident died as a result of the shelling. Five residents aged 52, 62, 64, 76, and 91 were injured.
The wounded were diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and injuries to the torso and limbs.
It is noted that apartment and private buildings, garages, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city.
According to preliminary information, the enemy used FAB-250 aerial bombs with an UMPK module.
The prosecutor's office noted that they have begun a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Russia attacked Konstantinovka
In the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of Russian artillery and airstrikes on January 22.
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
According to him, at least 5 private homes, a power line, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.
