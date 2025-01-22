9 airstrikes in 15 minutes — Russia bombed Kostyantynivka, there are casualties
9 airstrikes in 15 minutes — Russia bombed Kostyantynivka, there are casualties

Prosecutor's office of Donetsk region
Konstantinovka
On January 22, Russian forces launched a second strike on Konstantinovka, Donetsk region, killing one person and wounding five.

  • Russian forces conducted 9 airstrikes on Konstantinovka, resulting in one local resident killed and five others injured.
  • The attack caused damage to houses, cars, gas pipelines, and power grids, posing a threat to residents' safety.
  • The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office has initiated a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings concerning the war crimes in Konstantinovka.
  • The enemy used FAB-250 aerial bombs during the attack, leading to significant material damage in the city.
  • The ongoing artillery and air fire in Konstantinovka has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of the residents.
  • Konstantinovka remains a target of Russian aggression, with two people injured and multiple buildings damaged in the latest attack.

Russia bombed Konstantinovka: there are casualties

On January 22, 2025, the occupiers launched an artillery strike on Konstantinovka. After some time, the Russian army repeated the attack. Within 15 minutes, the enemy launched 9 airstrikes on the city.

According to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a 58-year-old local resident died as a result of the shelling. Five residents aged 52, 62, 64, 76, and 91 were injured.

The wounded were diagnosed with mine-explosive and closed craniocerebral injuries, concussion, and injuries to the torso and limbs.

Konstantinovka after Russian airstrikes

It is noted that apartment and private buildings, garages, cars, power lines, and a gas pipeline were damaged in the city.

According to preliminary information, the enemy used FAB-250 aerial bombs with an UMPK module.

The prosecutor's office noted that they have begun a pre-trial investigation into criminal proceedings on the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Russia attacked Konstantinovka

In the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, a man and a woman were injured as a result of Russian artillery and airstrikes on January 22.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

The city has been under constant artillery and air fire since this morning. Two people are currently known to have been injured: a 74-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman.

According to him, at least 5 private homes, a power line, a gas pipeline, and a car were damaged.

