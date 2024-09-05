In Kostyantynivka, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased
In Kostyantynivka, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
Читати українською

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of wounded as a result of strikes by the Russian army on the morning of September 5 has increased to eight.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army carried out an attack on the civilian population in Kostyantynivka, which led to an increase in the number of victims, including one dead person and several wounded.
  • As a result of the attack by the Russian aviation and artillery in Kostyantynivka, residential buildings, commercial objects, cars and power lines were damaged, which led to serious material losses.
  • The authorities are responding to the tragedy in Kostyantynivka and are taking measures to establish responsibility for these criminal actions on the part of the Russian Federation.

The Russian Federation struck Kostyantynivka: the number of victims increased

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The investigation established that on September 5, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka several times with barrel artillery, aiming at residential buildings.

A 74-year-old man died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting the territory of his homestead. Four citizens who were near one of the local shops at the time of the attack were also injured. The victims are aged between 25 and 52, and have shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Kostyantynivka after the attack of the Russian Federation

According to the investigation, the invaders carried out an aerial attack on the city with a KAB-500 guided air bomb with a planning and correction module.

As a result of an enemy airstrike, two citizens, aged 37 and 68, received mine-explosive injuries and a fracture. The facades of private and multi-apartment buildings, a commercial facility, cars, power lines, and utility rooms were damaged.

At 2:15 p.m., the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that the number of wounded in Kostyantynivka had already reached 8 people.

The Russian Federation shelled Kostyantynivka

On the morning of September 5, in Donetsk region, Russians attacked Kostyantynivka, as a result of which one person was killed and two were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

According to him, this morning the invaders dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka and shelled the city with artillery.

One person died and two were injured as a result of the strikes on Kostyantynivka... 24 private houses, an enterprise, two non-residential buildings, three power lines and two cars were damaged.

