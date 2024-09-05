In Kostyantynivka, the number of victims as a result of the Russian strike has increased

In Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, the number of wounded as a result of strikes by the Russian army on the morning of September 5 has increased to eight.

Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings for violating the laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The investigation established that on September 5, Russian troops shelled Kostyantynivka several times with barrel artillery, aiming at residential buildings.

A 74-year-old man died as a result of an enemy projectile hitting the territory of his homestead. Four citizens who were near one of the local shops at the time of the attack were also injured. The victims are aged between 25 and 52, and have shrapnel injuries of varying degrees of severity. Share

Kostyantynivka after the attack of the Russian Federation

According to the investigation, the invaders carried out an aerial attack on the city with a KAB-500 guided air bomb with a planning and correction module.

As a result of an enemy airstrike, two citizens, aged 37 and 68, received mine-explosive injuries and a fracture. The facades of private and multi-apartment buildings, a commercial facility, cars, power lines, and utility rooms were damaged.

At 2:15 p.m., the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that the number of wounded in Kostyantynivka had already reached 8 people.

