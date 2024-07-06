According to Yevhen Ievlev, a military officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of constant assaults by the occupation army of the Russian Federation and efforts to advance in Donetsk region, there is a threat to the strategically important Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway.

Do the Armed Forces have alternative logistical routes in case of seizure of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway by the Russian army

Ievlev emphasized that this route is strategically important for the logistics of the Armed Forces in the area, but there are also alternative routes of supply.

Donbas has been at war for ten years, not two and a half. A lot of trails have been created during this time. The enemy will not be able to capture and control all. There are paths in the fields that are even better than asphalt roads, - explains the soldier.

He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently trying to prevent the advance of the Russian invaders towards the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, but in the event that it is captured by criminals from the Russian army, the Ukrainian military will not have major problems with security.

Yevhen Ievlev added that this route is very important militarily, because it opens the frontiers to the right to Kostyantynivka, and to the left to Pokrovsk, but it does not significantly affect logistics.

Why is the Russian army so stubbornly rushing towards Toretsk?

The guys from our unit passed through Vugledar, Stepove, Avdiivka, and I will tell you that now the biggest crowd from all sides is in our direction, - notes Ievlev.

He added that this is not the biggest combat clash during the war, but the direction is obviously a priority for the occupiers, and here they are developing active combat operations.

At the same time, the military officer emphasized that the Russian invaders are unable to launch frontal attacks towards Toretsk.