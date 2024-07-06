According to Yevhen Ievlev, a military officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as a result of constant assaults by the occupation army of the Russian Federation and efforts to advance in Donetsk region, there is a threat to the strategically important Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's approach to the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway poses a threat to the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donetsk region.
- The Ukrainian military has alternative logistical routes in place to address the potential seizure of the highway by the Russian army.
- Despite attempts by the Russian occupiers to advance towards Toretsk, the Ukrainian military is putting up strong resistance on multiple fronts to thwart their efforts.
- The Russian invaders are strategically targeting Toretsk, but are facing challenges in launching frontal attacks as the Ukrainian military is prepared to defend its territory.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine are actively working to prevent the advance of the Russian army towards the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, which holds significant military importance.
Do the Armed Forces have alternative logistical routes in case of seizure of the Pokrovsk-Kostiantynivka highway by the Russian army
Ievlev emphasized that this route is strategically important for the logistics of the Armed Forces in the area, but there are also alternative routes of supply.
He noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are currently trying to prevent the advance of the Russian invaders towards the Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, but in the event that it is captured by criminals from the Russian army, the Ukrainian military will not have major problems with security.
Yevhen Ievlev added that this route is very important militarily, because it opens the frontiers to the right to Kostyantynivka, and to the left to Pokrovsk, but it does not significantly affect logistics.
Why is the Russian army so stubbornly rushing towards Toretsk?
He added that this is not the biggest combat clash during the war, but the direction is obviously a priority for the occupiers, and here they are developing active combat operations.
At the same time, the military officer emphasized that the Russian invaders are unable to launch frontal attacks towards Toretsk.
