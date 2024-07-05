Since the beginning of the day, the Russian army has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions in the Lymansky and Pokrovsky directions. The number of combat clashes along the entire front line increased to 84. Ukrainian defenders are confidently holding back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces and inflicting significant losses on the enemy.

The current situation in different areas of the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces provided operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 4:00 p.m. 07/05/2024.

Kharkiv region is under constant bombardment by enemy aircraft. Today, from the side of the Russian cities of Belgorod and Shebekino, terrorists carried out a total of five airstrikes, dropping nine anti-aircraft missiles. They targeted the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Vovchansk, Hlyboke and Ruska Lozova.

At the same time, two enemy assaults were repulsed near Hlyboky in the Kharkiv direction without losing positions. Two more clashes continued there.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed our positions in the Sinkivka area twice without success. The occupiers' aircraft struck twice with unguided air missiles near Stepova Novoselivka - a total of two dozen glide bombs were fired. In addition, two controlled aerial bombs exploded near Kurylivka.

In the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 17 attacks on Ukrainian positions during the day near Nevske, Makiivka, Grekivka, Terny, and Serebryansky forest. The enemy lost 11 battles, and six more are ongoing. The occupiers are most active in the Terny region—more than a third of all combat clashes occurred there.

The enemy continues to try to find weak points in our defence in the Siversk direction. Defenders of Ukrainian land repelled six enemy attacks in the vicinity of Spirne, Bilogorivka, and Vyimka. Now, a battle is going on near Spirny. The situation is under control.

In Kramatorsk's direction , the occupiers carried out three unsuccessful assaults on our troops' positions near Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, and Ivanivske. Twice, they hit Chasiv Yar with army aviation weapons.

The number of enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction increased to nine. The enemy, with the support of aviation, tried twice to advance towards New York and Toretsk. The aggressor made four more attacks near the Sieverne. Battles in three locations are still ongoing. In total, the invaders launched five airstrikes in this direction.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 29 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of Kalynove, Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, and Netailove. Almost half of the enemy's attacks were conducted near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka the first. The occupiers supported their actions with three airstrikes.

The defence forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 17 enemy assaults and 12 ongoing battles.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. So far, Ukrainian defenders have repelled six attacks by the occupying army. The enemy is concentrating its efforts in the direction of Krasnohorivka. The occupiers bombarded Maksimilianivka and Kostyantynivka districts with anti-aircraft guns.

In the Vremivka direction, three enemy assaults were repulsed in the direction of Kostyantynivka and two - near Vodyane. The enemy dropped two aerial bombs near Yelyzavetivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers received a tough repulse near Mala Tokmachka. In addition, 32 unguided air missiles were fired in the Lugove region.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,110 occupiers and dozens of units of weapons and equipment of the Russian Federation.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 07.05.24 approximately amounted to: