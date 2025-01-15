Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk. The number of casualties has risen sharply
Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk. The number of casualties has risen sharply

Kramatorsk City Council
Kramatorsk
The number of injured people in Kramatorsk has risen to 9. A Russian air bomb hit a high-rise building in a residential area of the city on January 15.

Points of attention

  • A Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk led to a sharp rise in the number of casualties and injuries, with nine civilians, including children, being affected.
  • The attack damaged a multi-story residential building and several other objects in Kramatorsk, impacting the lives of the residents.
  • Immediate medical assistance was provided to the victims by police paramedics and the White Angel group following the airstrike.
  • The aftermath of the Russian attack resulted in destruction to multiple apartment buildings, educational institutions, and infrastructure facilities in Kramatorsk.
  • The escalating number of casualties highlights the devastating impact of the Russian airstrike on the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

The number of casualties after the Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk has increased

Nine civilians, including two children, were injured in the airstrike, the city council said in a statement.

According to the MVA, the victims received qualified medical care and were sent for treatment to city hospitals or, with the permission of doctors, to their homes.

The impact occurred in an apartment building, destroying part of the exterior wall and interfloor ceiling.

In addition, as a result of the airstrike, the windows of 18 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, one cultural institution, and an infrastructure facility were destroyed.

In the first minutes after the shelling, police paramedics and the White Angel group came to help the wounded.

Russian attack on Kramatorsk

The Russian army struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on January 15. Almost immediately, it became known about the wounded.

Initially, three people were reported injured, including a 6-year-old girl.

Later, the number of injured began to increase. Previously, 8 were reported injured.

