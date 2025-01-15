Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk. The number of casualties has risen sharply

The number of injured people in Kramatorsk has risen to 9. A Russian air bomb hit a high-rise building in a residential area of the city on January 15.
The number of casualties after the Russian airstrike on Kramatorsk has increased
Nine civilians, including two children, were injured in the airstrike, the city council said in a statement.
According to the MVA, the victims received qualified medical care and were sent for treatment to city hospitals or, with the permission of doctors, to their homes.
In addition, as a result of the airstrike, the windows of 18 apartment buildings, three educational institutions, one cultural institution, and an infrastructure facility were destroyed.
In the first minutes after the shelling, police paramedics and the White Angel group came to help the wounded.
Russian attack on Kramatorsk
The Russian army struck the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, on January 15. Almost immediately, it became known about the wounded.
Initially, three people were reported injured, including a 6-year-old girl.
Later, the number of injured began to increase. Previously, 8 were reported injured.
