Russia launches airstrike on Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are dead and wounded

Russian military forces once again shelled a residential building in Kostyantynivka on the afternoon of February 22. One person was killed as a result of the enemy attack.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

According to law enforcement officials, today at 3:35 p.m. the Russian army shelled Konstantinovka. The occupiers launched 3 airstrikes on the city, probably using FAB-250 with an UMPK module.

The epicenter of the damage was a residential building. As a result of one of the means of destruction hitting an apartment building, a 69-year-old woman died from injuries incompatible with life. Share

Two more villagers, a woman and a man, were injured, according to law enforcement officials. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel wounds, and concussions.

The victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. At the same time, 7 apartment buildings, a gas pipeline, 12 garages and a store were damaged in the settlement.