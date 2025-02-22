Russia launches airstrike on Kostyantynivka for the second time in a day — there are dead and wounded

Russian military forces once again shelled a residential building in Kostyantynivka on the afternoon of February 22. One person was killed as a result of the enemy attack.
Points of attention
- Russian military forces launched a second airstrike on Kostyantynivka, resulting in casualties and injuries among the residents.
- The airstrikes in Kostyantynivka caused the death of one person and injuries to several villagers, including mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and concussions.
- Infrastructure such as apartment buildings, a gas pipeline, garages, and a store suffered damages during the attack by Russian forces.
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there is a victim
According to law enforcement officials, today at 3:35 p.m. the Russian army shelled Konstantinovka. The occupiers launched 3 airstrikes on the city, probably using FAB-250 with an UMPK module.
Two more villagers, a woman and a man, were injured, according to law enforcement officials. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions, shrapnel wounds, and concussions.
The victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital. At the same time, 7 apartment buildings, a gas pipeline, 12 garages and a store were damaged in the settlement.
Note that earlier today, Russia launched a massive attack on Konstantinovka, dropping 7 aerial bombs at once. This caused significant destruction and claimed the lives of two people.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-