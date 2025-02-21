Russia attacked Kostyantynivka with KABs and killed a civilian

On February 21, Russian invaders dropped three guided bombs on Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region. According to the latest reports, one man was killed and two others were injured.
Points of attention
- The head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department and the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office provided updates on the situation in the region.
- The Russian occupation forces launched three airstrikes on Kostyantynivka, using FAB-250 from the UMPK, leading to severe casualties and infrastructure damage.
The Russian attack on Kostyantynivka — what is known about the consequences
The head of the Donetsk Oblast Police Department, Vadym Filashkin, and the press service of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office spoke about the situation in the region.
According to the head of the regional administration, in the morning the Russian occupiers dropped 3 air bombs on the city. A 40-year-old man was killed, and 2 more people were lightly injured.
In addition, it is noted that 9 private houses and 3 non-residential premises were damaged during the strike.
It is also indicated that a woman and a man, aged 63 and 64, received mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusions.
Local authorities emphasize that the victims were provided with medical assistance and taken to the hospital.
