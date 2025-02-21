Introducing peacekeepers to Ukraine. Macron revealed his plan
Ukraine
Source:  Le Figaro

According to French leader Emmanuel Macron, he will not make a decision on the deployment of peacekeeping forces to Ukraine in an emergency. The head of the republic stressed that he plans to consider it immediately after peace is established.

  • Reports suggest that the United Kingdom is contemplating sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine for air patrol missions, as part of the broader peacekeeping strategy in the region.
  • The proposal for peacekeepers in Ukraine signifies a coordinated effort among European nations to ensure stability and security in the region amidst escalating tensions.

Macron did not give up on his idea regarding Ukraine

As the French president noted, he is not going to send his soldiers to Ukraine "tomorrow."

Macron made it clear that this is only possible after peace is achieved, in order to "secure" it.

No, I have not decided to send troops into Ukraine tomorrow. We are considering the possibility of sending troops to guarantee peace after it is achieved through negotiations.

The head of the republic does not hide the fact that the members of the European Union are currently discussing the potential deployment of their troops into Ukraine to prevent a new attack by the Russian Federation in the future.

By the way, against this background, journalists reported that the United Kingdom is considering sending Typhoon fighter jets to Ukraine to carry out an air patrol mission.

Moreover, British leader Keir Starmer is preparing to soon discuss with US President Donald Trump the scenario of sending European troops into Ukraine to deter Russia.

