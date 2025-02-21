"He must leave for France immediately." The US is trying to intimidate Zelensky
Tensions between the White House and Bankova are growing
Source:  The New York Post

The American publication New York Post, citing insiders close to US President Donald Trump, reported that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy would be better off leaving Kyiv for France immediately. Anonymous sources cynically claim that it would be better not only for the world, but also for Zelenskyy himself.

Despite the fact that relations between the Trump and Zelensky teams have never been ideal, recent events and Washington's loud statements have dealt a truly serious blow to them.

As it turned out, what angered the US president the most was that the Ukrainian leader did not want to sign an agreement on subsoil, which would effectively drive Ukraine into economic slavery.

Against this background, Donald Trump and members of his team made many false statements about Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ukraine.

Currently, the White House is even resorting to intimidation, as so-called insiders are calling on the Ukrainian leader to urgently leave his country and go to France.

Blogger-analyst Yigal Levin suggests that in this way the Trump team is trying to hint to Zelensky that he could be eliminated if he does not comply with US demands.

Understanding that Zelensky is an obstacle to major agreements and cooperation with the Russian Federation, he may be "written off" from the untouchables if he continues to defy them. I emphasize again that the US probably wants to save the Russian Federation from economic collapse, balkanization, or even worse scenarios.

