No appetite. Trump cynically expressed support for Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

No appetite. Trump cynically expressed support for Ukraine

The US continues to blackmail Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

US House Speaker Mike Johnson has made a new scandalous statement. He claims that there is currently "no appetite" in the United States to pass a new bill in support of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Despite the US stance, European leaders also acknowledge the urgency of resolving the conflict, supporting the idea put forth by President Trump.
  • The statement at the Conservative Political Action Conference underscores the challenges and complexities surrounding the US stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

The US continues to blackmail Ukraine

A statement on this matter was made by Donald Trump's aide during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

Journalists asked Mike Johnson if he saw a possibility of passing a new bill in support of Ukraine if the war dragged on. The speaker replied:

"Listen, there's no appetite for this."

Moreover, after that, a Trump aide addressed the question to the audience, who chanted in unison, "No!"

Despite this, Mike Johnson once again reiterated that it is extremely important to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.

Against this background, he added that European leaders also realize the need for this.

President Trump is right, it's time to end this," Johnson said, adding that the US president can do it.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Senate challenged Trump and called for the execution of Putin
The Senate is outraged by Trump's actions and statements
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump and Putin teams hold secret meetings in Switzerland
What is known about the secret negotiations between the US and Russia?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"He must leave for France immediately." The US is trying to intimidate Zelensky
Tensions between the White House and Bankova are growing

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?