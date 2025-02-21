US House Speaker Mike Johnson has made a new scandalous statement. He claims that there is currently "no appetite" in the United States to pass a new bill in support of Ukraine.

The US continues to blackmail Ukraine

A statement on this matter was made by Donald Trump's aide during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.

Journalists asked Mike Johnson if he saw a possibility of passing a new bill in support of Ukraine if the war dragged on. The speaker replied:

"Listen, there's no appetite for this." Share

Moreover, after that, a Trump aide addressed the question to the audience, who chanted in unison, "No!"

Despite this, Mike Johnson once again reiterated that it is extremely important to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.

Against this background, he added that European leaders also realize the need for this.