US House Speaker Mike Johnson has made a new scandalous statement. He claims that there is currently "no appetite" in the United States to pass a new bill in support of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Despite the US stance, European leaders also acknowledge the urgency of resolving the conflict, supporting the idea put forth by President Trump.
- The statement at the Conservative Political Action Conference underscores the challenges and complexities surrounding the US stance on the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
The US continues to blackmail Ukraine
A statement on this matter was made by Donald Trump's aide during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington.
Journalists asked Mike Johnson if he saw a possibility of passing a new bill in support of Ukraine if the war dragged on. The speaker replied:
Moreover, after that, a Trump aide addressed the question to the audience, who chanted in unison, "No!"
Despite this, Mike Johnson once again reiterated that it is extremely important to bring Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.
Against this background, he added that European leaders also realize the need for this.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-