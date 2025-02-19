Russian aircraft bombed Kostyantynivka with FABs — one person was killed and one was injured

The Russian army carried out a series of airstrikes on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region on February 19. The attack injured seven people, killed one person, and caused damage to residential infrastructure.

At least 1 person was killed and 7 injured in today's attacks on Kostyantynivka.

According to preliminary information, the Russians dropped 4 guided bombs on the city this morning. In addition to the victims, about whom it is known for certain, another person may be under the rubble of one of the houses.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk OAV Vadym Filashkin.

34 private homes, an administrative building, 3 power lines, and 3 gas pipelines were damaged. Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OVA

The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office noted that the first two airstrikes were carried out at around 08:50. Three women and a 65-year-old man were injured in the attack. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusion.

Seven minutes later, the Russians launched four more strikes, hitting the private sector.

Two women, aged 55 and 67, suffered bruises and concussions as a result of the repeated Russian attack. They were provided with medical assistance, and the condition of one of the injured is assessed by doctors as serious.

The prosecutor's office assumes that the enemy used six FAB-250 aerial bombs with a planning and correction module (UMPK). In Kostyantynivka, four apartment buildings and 34 private houses, power lines and a gas pipeline, and cars were damaged.

Konstantinovka after the Russian airstrike

As reported by the head of the Kostyantynivka MVA, Serhiy Gorbunov, today at 00:10 another airstrike on Kostyantynivka was recorded. As a result of the airstrike, a civilian was killed, another person was injured. There is information about a person possibly being under the rubble, and deblocking work is underway.