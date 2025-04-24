The General Staff of the AFU updated Russia's losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine
The General Staff of the AFU updated Russia's losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russia
Over the past 24 hours, from April 23 to 24, the Russian army lost 1,060 soldiers and 5 armored combat vehicles at the front.

Points of attention

  • Russian army faces significant losses in the full-scale war against Ukraine as reported by the General Staff of the AFU.
  • Recent update reveals that over 945,000 enemy combatants have been eliminated since the beginning of the conflict.
  • The latest figures include losses in personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, aircraft, and more, showcasing the extent of the ongoing conflict.

Current losses of the Russia in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/24/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 945,330 (+1,060) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,694 (+3) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,312 (+5) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,823 (+49) units;

  • MLRS — 1369 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,141 units;

  • aircraft — 370 units;

  • helicopters — 335 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,660 (+134) units;

  • cruise missiles — 3,148 units;

  • ships/boats — 28 units;

  • submarines — 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,755 (+134) units;

  • special equipment — 3860 units.

