The AFU neutralized almost 350 Russian occupiers in the Pokrovsky direction during the day

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance deep into our territory, inflicting effective fire damage on them, exhausting them along the entire front line. In total, 124 clashes have occurred since the beginning of this day.

Current situation on the front on April 23

Operational information as of 22:00 on 04/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian invaders carried out one missile and 76 air strikes, used four missiles and dropped 74 KABs. In addition, the Russians used 1,128 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,649 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

In the Kharkiv direction today, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy was storming the positions of our defenders in the Zagryzove area.

In the Lymansky direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian invaders have attacked Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, Nadiya, and Ridkodub 20 times. Four clashes have not subsided to this day.

The defense forces stopped nine offensive actions of the invaders near Bilogorivka and Verkhnekamyanske in the Siversky direction , and three more clashes are still ongoing.

In the Torets direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 25 times. The invaders concentrated the main offensive efforts in the areas of the settlements of Dachne, Krymske, Toretsk, and Leonidivka. Our defenders successfully repelled 21 attacks, and fighting continues.

Since the beginning of this day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the Russians have tried 43 times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka, and four clashes are ongoing so far.

The defense forces are holding back enemy assaults, the enemy is suffering significant losses — today 349 occupiers were neutralized in this direction, 174 of them — irretrievably. Seven units of automotive equipment, a UAV antenna, 20 motorcycles, five UAVs, a ground drone and trench electronic warfare equipment of the occupiers were also destroyed. In addition, four units of automotive equipment, three motorcycles, three guns and two mortars of the invaders were damaged.