The situation at the front — more than 80 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/23/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Torets direction , the enemy has attacked 16 times today near Dachny, Krymske, Toretsk, and Leonidivka, and five battles are currently underway.

In the Siversky direction, since the beginning of the day, there has been one assault on the positions of our defenders near Bilogorivka.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked eight times near the settlements of Nove, Hrekivka, and Ridkodub.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy tried to advance in the Zagryzove area, but was stopped by our defenders.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy tried four times to break through the defensive lines of our defenders near the settlements of Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 31 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Kalynove, Zelene Pole, Novotoretske, Elizavetivka, Lysivka, Vidrodzhennia, Zvirovo, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Kotlyarivka and Andriivka. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled 27 attacks, four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy's losses are being clarified.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Konstantinopol, Rozlyv, Rivnopol, and Novodarivka, and four clashes are still ongoing. The enemy struck Novopol with unguided air missiles.

In the Hulyaipol direction, the area of the settlement of Hulyaipol was attacked with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times in the areas of Stepovoye, Shcherbaky, and Lobkovye, and the battle is ongoing.