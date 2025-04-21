The situation at the front — more than 50 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One clash is currently ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards Markovoye, but was repulsed.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka. Two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled five assaults by the invaders.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, 13 clashes are still ongoing. The Russian terrorist aircraft have struck with guided aerial bombs at Alexandropol, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Muravka.