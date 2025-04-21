The situation at the front — more than 50 clashes took place between the AFU and the Russian army

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the Russian occupiers' offensive. The total number of combat engagements is now 56.
Current situation on the front on April 21
Operational information as of 16:00 on 04/21/2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army has today carried out seven attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Nove, Novomykhailivka, Hrekivka, Myrne, Kolodyazi, and Torske. One clash is currently ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy once tried to advance towards Markovoye, but was repulsed.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy is trying to penetrate our defenses in the areas of Toretsk, Diliivka, and Shcherbinivka. Two attacks are ongoing, and our defenders have already repelled five assaults by the invaders.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push our soldiers from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myrolyubivka, Elizavetivka, Sukhy Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Nadiivka, Troitske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, 13 clashes are still ongoing. The Russian terrorist aircraft have struck with guided aerial bombs at Alexandropol, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivka, and Muravka.
In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by enemy troops. The enemy tried to advance in the areas of Konstantinopol, Vilny Pole, Pryvilny, Novoselka and Rozlyv, another clash is ongoing. Novodarivka and Dachne were hit by air strikes.
In the Hulyaipil direction, enemy aircraft launched strikes with unguided aircraft missiles on Malynivka and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repel an enemy attack in the Stepovoye area. Shcherbaki, Novoyakovlivka, and Stepnohirsk were hit by airstrikes.
In the Dnieper direction, the enemy conducted one offensive operation — but it was unsuccessful.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five enemy attacks today, two of which are still ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 16 strikes, dropping 21 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, the enemy carried out over 130 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.
