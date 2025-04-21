The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 670 Russian occupiers within 24 hours
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 670 Russian occupiers within 24 hours

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
current losses
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, from April 20 to 21, the Russian army lost 670 soldiers and 2 tanks at the front.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have reported the successful elimination of 670 Russian occupiers and 2 tanks within a 24-hour timeframe.
  • The Russian army has experienced heavy combat losses in battles with the Ukrainian military, including casualties and equipment losses.
  • The total combat losses for Russia include a significant number of personnel, tanks, armored combat vehicles, artillery systems, and other weaponry since the beginning of the conflict.

Russia's current losses in the war against Ukraine

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia's losses in the war against Ukraine

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/21/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 941,770 (+670) people were eliminated;

  • tanks — 10,679 (+2) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 22,273 (+2) units;

  • artillery systems — 26,659 (+10) units;

  • MLRS — 1368 units;

  • air defense systems — 1,139 units;

  • aircraft - 370 units;

  • helicopters - 335 units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,270 (+30) units;

  • cruise missiles - 3,148 units;

  • ships/boats - 28 units;

  • submarines - 1 unit;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,324 (+50) units;

  • special equipment — 3859 units.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU updated data on the losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
losses of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reported on the losses of the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine for a month
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia lost

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?