Over the past 24 hours, from April 20 to 21, the Russian army lost 670 soldiers and 2 tanks at the front.
Russia's current losses in the war against Ukraine
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 04/21/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 941,770 (+670) people were eliminated;
tanks — 10,679 (+2) units;
armored combat vehicles — 22,273 (+2) units;
artillery systems — 26,659 (+10) units;
MLRS — 1368 units;
air defense systems — 1,139 units;
aircraft - 370 units;
helicopters - 335 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 33,270 (+30) units;
cruise missiles - 3,148 units;
ships/boats - 28 units;
submarines - 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 45,324 (+50) units;
special equipment — 3859 units.
