Russia shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — one person dead and one injured

In Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled Kostyantynivka, resulting in one person being killed and two injured. Among the injured is a 9-year-old child.

Russia killed a civilian in Kostyantynivka

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

At least 1 person was killed and 2 were injured as a result of today's shelling of Kostyantynivka.

In the city, 8 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, a shop, and a power line were damaged.

Among the wounded is a 9-year-old girl who received a shrapnel wound at her place of residence. We had previously evacuated the child and her family to a safer region, but in March the family returned to Kostyantynivka. Share

Filashkin once again called on all Donetsk residents, and especially parents: be responsible, evacuate in a timely manner, save your lives and those of your children!