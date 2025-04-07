Russia shelled Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — one person dead and one injured

In Donetsk region, Russian invaders shelled Kostyantynivka, resulting in one person being killed and two injured. Among the injured is a 9-year-old child.
Russia killed a civilian in Kostyantynivka
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
At least 1 person was killed and 2 were injured as a result of today's shelling of Kostyantynivka.
In the city, 8 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, a shop, and a power line were damaged.
Filashkin once again called on all Donetsk residents, and especially parents: be responsible, evacuate in a timely manner, save your lives and those of your children!
