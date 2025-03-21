Russian aviation bombed Konstantinovka — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka and Myrnagrad in Donetsk region, killing one civilian and wounding four others.
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there is a victim
It has been previously established that the invaders dropped three FAB-250 aircraft bombs with a gliding and correction module on Kostyantynivka.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.
As a result of the enemy strike, a 78-year-old citizen suffered fatal injuries, and a woman and a man aged 70 received mine-explosive injuries and contusions.
Myrnograd was shelled by Russian artillery. A 47-year-old woman and her 22-year-old relative, who were in the yard of the house at the time, were injured in the attack.
It was recorded that enemy strikes in cities damaged residential buildings, vehicles, garages, power lines, and gas pipelines.
Law enforcement officers have opened proceedings under Parts 1 and 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of the laws and customs of war. A pre-trial investigation is underway.
