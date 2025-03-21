Russian aviation bombed Konstantinovka — there are dead and wounded

Russian troops struck Kostyantynivka and Myrnagrad in Donetsk region, killing one civilian and wounding four others.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there is a victim

It has been previously established that the invaders dropped three FAB-250 aircraft bombs with a gliding and correction module on Kostyantynivka.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of the enemy strike, a 78-year-old citizen suffered fatal injuries, and a woman and a man aged 70 received mine-explosive injuries and contusions.

Myrnograd was shelled by Russian artillery. A 47-year-old woman and her 22-year-old relative, who were in the yard of the house at the time, were injured in the attack.

Both victims were hospitalized and diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds, and contusion.

It was recorded that enemy strikes in cities damaged residential buildings, vehicles, garages, power lines, and gas pipelines.