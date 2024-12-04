The Russian Air Force twice bombed Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — there are wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Air Force twice bombed Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — there are wounded

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
Читати українською

On the morning of December 4, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with two guided aerial bombs, as a result of which four people were injured, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Air Force conducted two airstrikes on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in injuries to civilians and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
  • Multiple incidents of bombings by Russian occupiers have caused casualties and destruction in the city, including injuries to individuals of varying ages and severity.
  • The ongoing air attacks on Kostyantynivka have led to damage to buildings, enterprises, power lines, and gas pipelines, posing a serious threat to the safety of the civilian population in the region.
  • Immediate action is necessary to halt the bombing of civilian objects and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in the east of Ukraine, who are facing constant threats from Russian military aggression.
  • The international community must condemn these acts of aggression and work towards a peaceful resolution to protect the rights and security of the civilians in conflict-affected areas like Kostyantynivka.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there are wounded

On December 4, 2024, at 11:15, the occupiers launched two airstrikes on the city. Kostyantynivka. Previously, the enemy used the FAB-250 with the UMPK module.

This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, four men aged 29, 33, 37, and 71, who were near the store at the time of the attack, were injured as a result of a hit in one of the city's districts. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions and bruises.

As a result of the airstrike, 4 high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, 6 people were injured by Russian anti-tank missiles

On the evening of November 21, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This evening, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Six people aged between 60 and 85 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, one person is in serious condition.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian threats to approach Pokrovsk-Kostyantynivka highway, AFU officer says
Military Armed Forces of Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia bombed Kharkiv with KABAs — more than 20 wounded, among them a baby
Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
Kharkiv
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with two KABAs — six injured
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?