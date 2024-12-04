The Russian Air Force twice bombed Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region — there are wounded

On the morning of December 4, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with two guided aerial bombs, as a result of which four people were injured, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there are wounded

On December 4, 2024, at 11:15, the occupiers launched two airstrikes on the city. Kostyantynivka. Previously, the enemy used the FAB-250 with the UMPK module.

This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.

According to the prosecutor's office, four men aged 29, 33, 37, and 71, who were near the store at the time of the attack, were injured as a result of a hit in one of the city's districts. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions and bruises.

As a result of the airstrike, 4 high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

In Kostyantynivka, 6 people were injured by Russian anti-tank missiles

On the evening of November 21, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This evening, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Six people aged between 60 and 85 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, one person is in serious condition.