On the morning of December 4, Russian troops attacked Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region with two guided aerial bombs, as a result of which four people were injured, residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged.
- The Russian Air Force conducted two airstrikes on Kostyantynivka in the Donetsk region, resulting in injuries to civilians and damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.
- Multiple incidents of bombings by Russian occupiers have caused casualties and destruction in the city, including injuries to individuals of varying ages and severity.
- The ongoing air attacks on Kostyantynivka have led to damage to buildings, enterprises, power lines, and gas pipelines, posing a serious threat to the safety of the civilian population in the region.
- Immediate action is necessary to halt the bombing of civilian objects and ensure the safety and well-being of the residents in the east of Ukraine, who are facing constant threats from Russian military aggression.
- The international community must condemn these acts of aggression and work towards a peaceful resolution to protect the rights and security of the civilians in conflict-affected areas like Kostyantynivka.
Russia bombed Kostyantynivka: there are wounded
This was reported by the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office.
According to the prosecutor's office, four men aged 29, 33, 37, and 71, who were near the store at the time of the attack, were injured as a result of a hit in one of the city's districts. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, contusions and bruises.
As a result of the airstrike, 4 high-rise buildings, 4 enterprises, 3 power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
In Kostyantynivka, 6 people were injured by Russian anti-tank missiles
On the evening of November 21, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people were injured.
This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.
Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, one person is in serious condition.
