Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with two KABAs — six injured

On the evening of November 21, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people were injured.

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This evening, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Six people aged between 60 and 85 were injured of varying degrees of severity. Vadim Filashkin Head of Donetsk OVA

Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, one person is in serious condition.

As a result of the explosions, 11 high-rise buildings, an infrastructure object, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline and an electric transmission line were damaged.

Filashkin emphasized that now Kostyantynivka, like the whole of Donetsk region, is dangerous for life. Therefore, he once again called on residents to evacuate.

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. on October 26, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.