Russia bombed Kostyantynivka with two KABAs — six injured
Ukraine
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Kostyantynivka
On the evening of November 21, the Russian military dropped two guided aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, six people were injured.

In Kostyantynivka, 6 people were injured by Russian anti-tank missiles

This was reported by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Six people were injured as a result of strikes on Kostyantynivka. This evening, the Russians dropped two guided aerial bombs on the city. Six people aged between 60 and 85 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Vadim Filashkin

Vadim Filashkin

Head of Donetsk OVA

Currently, all the wounded are receiving the necessary medical assistance, one person is in serious condition.

Kostyantynivka after the strikes of the Russian Federation

As a result of the explosions, 11 high-rise buildings, an infrastructure object, a non-residential building, a gas pipeline and an electric transmission line were damaged.

Filashkin emphasized that now Kostyantynivka, like the whole of Donetsk region, is dangerous for life. Therefore, he once again called on residents to evacuate.

The Russian Air Force bombed Kostyantynivka

According to the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office, at 3:40 p.m. on October 26, Russian troops dropped two aerial bombs on Kostyantynivka.

The occupiers attacked the settlement "FAB-250" from the UMPK.

A residential building was located in the affected area. As a result of the shelling, a 38-year-old local resident received non-life-threatening injuries. In addition, a man and two women, aged 55, 67 and 73, received mine-explosive injuries and contusions.

